Adult star Bonnie Blue has sparked fresh backlash after posting an Instagram video in which she compares a 12 week pregnancy scan to taking '12 inches' from masked men, just days before she is due in a London court on an outraging public decency charge. The 26 year old performer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has repeatedly claimed she is pregnant, prompting a wave of questions from followers asking whether Bonnie Blue is actually pregnant or whether the whole thing is a stunt.

The controversy comes just before Bonnie is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 1 May, where she faces a single count of outraging public decency. The charge follows a string of explicit public stunts that have helped fuel her notoriety online.

At the same time, she has continued posting content linked to an apparent pregnancy, including videos showing a visible bump that some viewers claim looks prosthetic. The collision of court proceedings, sexualised content and increasingly provocative baby references has turned her Instagram feed into a spectacle, while still leaving the central question unanswered.

Bonnie Blue Pregnancy Claims Stir Online Confusion

In her latest clip, which appears designed to provoke a reaction, Bonnie Blue is seen surrounded by several men in blue ski masks who have become a recurring feature of her recent content. Looking into the camera, she says: 'I have just been for my 12 week scan, but I find that taking their 12 inches harder than carrying a baby for 12 weeks.' The men around her then cheer.

The remark is blunt even by the standards of adult entertainment, and it pushes further into her ongoing claim that she is 12 weeks pregnant. Yet there is still no independent confirmation that the pregnancy is real.

The report that first highlighted the video noted that no medical verification has been provided. On social media, some users have also pointed to earlier posts and claimed the bump seen in several clips appears fake.

That has left followers divided. Some have treated the pregnancy as genuine, posting congratulations and suggesting baby names. Others believe it is a calculated attempt to drive engagement by pushing outrage as far as possible.

Without documents, scans or any corroborating statement from a medical professional, the question remains unresolved. For now, there is no confirmed evidence that Bonnie Blue is pregnant.

The imagery around her, however, appears carefully built. The masked entourage first drew major attention during her heavily publicised Spring Break trip to Cancun, where they appeared in a series of explicit, alcohol fuelled videos.

Since then, the men in blue balaclavas have become a recognisable feature of her brand. In the latest pregnancy video, their presence makes the clip feel less like a personal announcement and more like a performance.

Outrage, Public Decency And The Bonnie Blue Court Case

That performance is unfolding against a real legal backdrop. Bonnie Blue is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 1 May charged with outraging public decency, while her social media output has continued with little sign of restraint.

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The offence is typically linked to behaviour considered lewd or obscene in public. While the exact incident at the centre of this case is not detailed here, her recent online history has only added to the sense that each new stunt is meant to test both public tolerance and legal limits.

Seen in that context, her 12 week scan remark looks less like an off colour joke and more like part of a broader strategy to keep attention fixed on her. For critics, that is exactly why the clip has drawn such anger.

Some commenters have branded the video 'crude' and 'disgusting', accusing her of reducing pregnancy to a prop in an explicit online persona. Others have dismissed the outrage, arguing that shock value is central to her brand and to the business model behind it.

There is also a practical question hanging over the story. If Bonnie Blue is genuinely pregnant, a criminal case could arrive at a deeply complicated moment in her life. If she is not, then she is using one of the most sensitive areas of women's health as a tool for attention.

Until any medical confirmation emerges, both possibilities remain open. That uncertainty is what continues to drive speculation across the comment sections that help sustain her online fame.

For now, the only firm detail is the court date. Bonnie Blue is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 1 May. Whether she arrives there as a pregnant defendant or as the architect of an elaborate hoax remains unproven.