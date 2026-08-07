Meta has suffered one of its most damaging legal defeats after a New Mexico judge ordered the company to pay $567 million and ruled that Facebook and Instagram created a public nuisance by contributing to widespread harm affecting children.

The decision is about far more than money. In a sharply worded ruling, Judge Bryan Biedscheid found that the impact of Meta's platforms extends well beyond the internet, arguing that the consequences are felt in homes, schools and communities.

The case also arrives amid growing scrutiny of Meta AI sex simulations involving children and wider concerns about how artificial intelligence can expose young users to harmful content, prompting the court to order stronger AI safeguards.

The latest penalty follows a $375 million award issued in March during an earlier phase of the same Meta child safety lawsuit, bringing Meta's court-ordered payments in the case to nearly $1 billion.

🔊 A New Mexico court has ordered Meta to pay $567 million for harming children. The judge didn't hold back. ‘He compared the effects of Meta's products to essentially pollution from a factory.’ @lexgaramfalvi on the Reuters World News podcast https://t.co/E6e36A40st pic.twitter.com/cgUx10H8VS — Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2026

A Judge Draws a Line

The lawsuit was brought by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who accused Meta of designing addictive platforms for young users while failing to protect children from sexual exploitation and other online dangers.

Following a bench trial, Judge Biedscheid concluded that Facebook and Instagram amounted to a public nuisance, an uncommon legal finding against a social media company.

His reasoning may prove more significant than the financial penalty itself.

'The harmful effects of Meta's platforms on children do not stay contained by its platforms and, instead, migrate to the internet as a whole and, perhaps most concerning, to the real world and create a common, societal burden,' he wrote.

That statement defines the Meta public nuisance ruling. Rather than treating online harms as problems confined to a screen, the court found they can spill into everyday life, placing a wider burden on society.

AI and Child Safety Take Centre Stage

The ruling also reflects growing concern over artificial intelligence and child protection.

As part of the court's order, Meta must strengthen Meta AI chatbot safeguards, alongside tougher age verification, tighter restrictions on contact between adults and minors, improved reviews of child sexual abuse reports, and new limits on notifications and screen time for teenagers using Facebook and Instagram in New Mexico.

Meta must also work with schools to improve awareness of children's platform use and report to the court twice a year on its progress.

A Santa Fe judge has ordered META to pay $567 million and make multiple changes to youth accounts, including a 90-hour monthly usage cap, push-notification blackouts from 10 pm to 7 am, adult communication blocks, and hiding share and like counts by default. pic.twitter.com/pHynyw8nfp — Andrew Curran (@AndrewCurran_) August 7, 2026

Where the Money Is Going

The Meta fined $567 million order will not simply disappear into government coffers.

Instead, Judge Biedscheid directed the money into a five-year abatement fund designed to reduce the harm identified during the trial. Around $420 million will fund treatment services, $90 million will support screening and assessment, while $33 million has been earmarked for awareness and prevention programmes.

Notably, WhatsApp escaped the same outcome after the court found it was not a contributing cause of the public nuisance identified in the New Mexico Meta lawsuit.

Meta Vows to Fight Back

Meta has already announced plans to appeal.

A company spokesperson said, 'We disagree with the ruling and will appeal. We work hard to keep people safe on our platforms and have been transparent about the challenges of identifying and removing bad actors and harmful content.'

The spokesperson added that Meta remains confident in its efforts to protect teenagers online and will continue defending itself against claims it believes misrepresent the facts.

Torrez welcomed the ruling, saying, 'This case has always been about protecting children, standing up for families and making sure that one of the world's largest technology companies cannot profit from practices that endanger young people without consequence.'

Why This Case Matters

The decision arrives as social media companies face mounting legal pressure across the United States. More than 40 state attorneys general have pursued similar claims, while European regulators have also questioned whether Facebook and Instagram do enough to protect children.

Whether Meta overturns the decision on appeal remains to be seen. But Judge Biedscheid's ruling has already sent a powerful message: that courts may no longer accept the argument that harm begins and ends online. If that approach gains traction, this case could become a landmark in the growing battle over Big Tech, artificial intelligence and child safety.