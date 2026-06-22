Meta morale at the company once sold as the future of social networking is looking badly frayed, after chief technology officer Andrew 'Boz' Bosworth reportedly told staff that Mark Zuckerberg's cost-cutting and AI push have left spirits at what may be one of the lowest points in years.

Business Insider reported on 21 June 2026 that Bosworth made the remark during an internal meeting earlier in the month, as Meta continued to absorb the fallout from layoffs and a bruising reorganisation.

The news came after Zuckerberg and his executive team slashed thousands of jobs in an effort to free up more money for artificial intelligence, a move that has clearly not gone down well with the people left behind.

The company has been trying to recast itself around AI for months, but the human cost has been obvious enough that one of its top executives felt compelled to say the quiet part out loud. That alone tells you the atmosphere is not exactly breezy.

Meta Morale Has Taken A Hit

Bosworth did not sugarcoat it. According to Business Insider, he said morale was 'maybe not the worst it's ever been in 20 years here, but it's probably up there. It's definitely up there.' He then reached for a comparison that says plenty about how strained the mood is. 'I can think Cambridge Analytica was probably the worst,' he said, referring to the data scandal that dogged Facebook after a political consulting firm secretly harvested data from some 87 million users.

That comparison matters. Cambridge Analytica was a reputational disaster, the kind of story that can flatten confidence inside a company and outside it. For Bosworth to put the current mood in the same bracket is not just a throwaway line. It suggests the damage from the latest round of layoffs has seeped deep into the culture, and not in a tidy, HR-approved way.

What is especially striking is that this is not a complaint from some anonymous worker on an internal message board. It is the chief technology officer, the sort of executive who is supposed to project calm, competence and a sense that everything is under control. Instead, he appears to have confirmed what many inside Meta had already been feeling. The vibe, to put it bluntly, is off. Properly off.

Worsened After Layoffs And AI Reassignments

The layoffs were bad enough on their own. But according to Wired, some of the employees who remained at Meta were moved into what the report described as menial roles training the company's AI models. That is the sort of detail that can drain a team in a hurry. Losing colleagues is one thing. Being told to keep the machine moving while the machine itself is taking shape around you is another.

And then there is the matter of morale theatre, which never quite works when people are already irritated. Zuckerberg reportedly offered to host a company-wide hackathon in an effort to lift spirits. In another workplace, maybe that lands as harmless, even charming. At Meta, it seems to have landed with a dull thud. One worker's response, also reported at the time, captured the mood with no real need for corporate translation. 'I'm literally preoccupied with keeping the lights on for my team. I have no incentive to participate, let alone have the time to do so.'

That is the line that lingers, because it sounds like someone who has run out of patience with the glossy version of events. A hackathon is fun if you have time to play. It is a bit of a joke if you are trying to hold your own team together after layoffs, reshuffles and a sweeping change of direction.

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Bosworth's comments also sit awkwardly against the broader picture Meta has been trying to sell. The company wants staff, investors and the public to believe its AI push is the next chapter, not just another panic-driven pivot dressed up as strategy. But when a senior executive admits morale is near the floor, the story gets messier. People do not usually speak like that unless the problem is already plain to everyone in the room.

For Meta, that may be the real issue now. Not just whether the company can build the tools it wants, but whether it can keep enough people convinced that the slog is worth it. At a time when Zuckerberg is asking employees to embrace a future shaped by AI, the present looks rather grim, and a little s**t, frankly, for the workers expected to carry it.