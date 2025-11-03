Rock icon Mick Jagger proved his star power is undimmed as he turned heads at the British Museum Ball in London, joined by three women who have defined different eras of his life: ex-wife Bianca Jagger, long-time partner Jerry Hall, and fiancée Melanie Hamrick, who is 44 years his junior.

The Rolling Stones frontman, now 81, effortlessly embodied rock royalty at the black-tie event, which blended glamour, nostalgia, and the enduring magnetism of a man who has ruled the stage for six decades.

Rock Royalty Rules the Night

Arriving in style, Jagger exuded the same swagger that made him a legend. The British Museum Ball, held on 18 October, brought together London's cultural elite, but it was the Rolling Stones singer who dominated attention. Guests said he appeared 'energetic and sharp as ever,' a testament to his continuing vitality.

Jagger remains unstoppable — still touring, recording, and captivating fans around the world more than sixty years after the Stones first hit the charts.

Bianca Jagger's Elegant Return

Bianca Jagger, the Nicaraguan-born human rights advocate who married Mick in 1971 at the height of the Rolling Stones' stardom, was among those in attendance. Bianca attended the event in a beautiful white suit and wide-brimmed hat reminiscent of her Studio 54 days.

Although their marriage ended in 1978, the couple has remained civil over the years. Her attendance at the event was an homage to a common past that characterised an entire rock era, one characterised by music, glamour, and global attention.

Jerry Hall's Graceful Reunion

Jerry Hall, 69, the Texas-born supermodel who dated Jagger for over two decades, was also making news. Their bond, which began in the late 1970s, gave birth to four children and endured the harsh spotlight of fame until they split in 1999. Despite their past, Hall and Jagger appeared friendly on the occasion.

The supermodel, noted for her statuesque presence and golden locks, was spotted laughing and posing for photos with their daughter, Elizabeth Jagger. Hall, who eventually married millionaire Rupert Murdoch, was quite comfortable in the same room as her former lover and his current fiancée, demonstrating the remarkably friendly interaction between them.

Melanie Hamrick's Modern Poise

If Jagger's ex-wives represented his prominent past, Melanie Hamrick represented his present. The former ballerina looked lovely next to her fiancé, unfazed by the high-profile presence of his ex-lover. Hamrick has been in a relationship with Jagger since 2014 and is the mother of his youngest child, Deveraux, who was born in 2016.

Insiders at the event praised her confidence and composure throughout the evening. When asked about the considerable age difference between her and the rock star, Hamrick reportedly remarked that Jagger is 'younger than me,' adding, 'He's amazing, he really is.' Her light-hearted demeanour reflected the strength of their bond, which was founded on shared creativity and admiration.

Family and Fame in Perfect Harmony

The night was more than just a reunion of former lovers; it was also a family event. Elizabeth Jagger, Mick and Jerry's daughter, attended the event and shone alongside her mother and father. The model and activist exhibited her inherited glamour and effortless confidence, symbolising the next generation of the Jagger tradition.

While most families would find such an event unpleasant, the Jaggers appeared at ease, a testament to Mick's unrivalled ability to blend fame, family, and friendship even after decades in the spotlight.

The Rolling Stone Keeps Rolling

More than half a century after The Rolling Stones transformed rock & roll, Mick Jagger remains captivating. Jagger's night at the British Museum Ball, attended by his ex-wives, daughter, and a fiancée 44 years his junior, was a lesson in charisma and poise.

Even as he approaches his mid-80s, Jagger remains not only a musical legend but also a symbol of timeless magnetism —a rock artist who, quite simply, never stops rolling.