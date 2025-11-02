It was a night dedicated to youth mental health and self-acceptance. But in a bitter twist of irony, the host, Selena Gomez, found herself at the centre of yet another brutal online debate about her own appearance.

The 33-year-old singer and actress was in Los Angeles on 29 October for her brand, Rare Beauty, but the positive message of the evening was quickly overshadowed by a social media firestorm. The conversation fixated on her 'face transformation', with some fans claiming she is 'starting to scare me'.

Selena Gomez Shines for a Cause

The event itself was the third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, a star-studded gala hosted by Selena Gomez to raise funds and awareness for youth mental health. The fund, a cornerstone of her Rare Beauty brand, is dedicated to helping young people access the mental health care they need, free from stigma and with support that respects their individual needs.

Selena, who founded Rare Beauty on the principle of promoting self-acceptance, used the charity gala to bring together celebrities and supporters for this important cause.

She dazzled on the red carpet, wearing a stunning purple mini-dress paired with a matching shawl. The singer's makeup was minimal, opting for a sun-kissed, radiant glow. Her bronzy tones complemented her natural skin shade, and the soft glam look was, by many accounts, a success.

Rare Beauty's official Instagram account even shared the exact products used for her look, from her foundation to her lip colour, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her routine. But while many praised her glow-up, the online conversation took a sharp, critical turn.

The Vicious Online Debate Over Selena Gomez's Face

As pictures and videos from the event spread across social media, the focus shifted from the charity's success to a harsh debate over Selena's face. Speculation about possible cosmetic work or filters, which has followed the star for years, resurfaced with a vengeance. Old rumours about her alleged use of Botox or fillers were treated as fact by many online critics.

The comments were personal and cruel. 'Why did she do this to her beautiful face?', one person commented.

Another was more specific: 'What happened to Selena Gomez's cheek, teeth & chin? She used to look okay and cute. Totally a different person now. It's bad.'

Some critics targeted her glam team rather than her appearance directly, with one writing, 'She looks so different. She's not that old, and whoever did her makeup, fire them!'

The criticism became overwhelming for some, with one user posting, 'Selena Gomez is really starting to scare me, guys. Can we stop posting her face, PLEASE?'.

A History of Scrutiny for Selena Gomez

This wave of online criticism is, unfortunately, nothing new for the founder. Selena Gomez has faced plastic surgery rumours before and has been vocal about how online criticism affects her mental health.

She has publicly admitted to getting Botox, but has also explained that many changes in her appearance are a result of medication for her autoimmune disease, lupus. She has previously stated that this medication causes her to 'hold a lot of water weight,' leading to the fluctuations in her face and body that critics attack.

The backlash is especially pointed given that Rare Beauty was founded to challenge unrealistic standards of beauty. The entire purpose of the gala was to fund mental health resources, making the social media pile-on particularly grim.

This latest incident comes on the heels of other recent critiques. She also received backlash over her look in a new song, 'Into The Dark', which was featured in the second season of the hit Netflix romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This.

For Gomez, it seems that even when she is actively championing a cause she believes in, the public conversation remains fixated on her appearance, trapping her in the very cycle of judgment she is trying to break.

The bitter irony is impossible to miss: at an event dedicated to funding youth mental health and fighting stigma, Selena Gomez was subjected to the very online criticism that makes her work so necessary.

Despite her transparency about her health, her lupus medication, and the use of Botox, the public conversation remains fixated on her appearance. This incident proves the very point of the Rare Impact Fund: the cycle of judgment is relentless, even when the person being judged is actively trying to break it.