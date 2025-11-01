No one in Hollywood treats Halloween quite like Heidi Klum—a woman who turns fancy dress into fine art and transforms every October into a global fashion spectacle.

2006 – The Forbidden Fruit

Klum's Halloween dominance began in 2006 when she appeared as the Biblical Forbidden Fruit. Draped in red latex and wrapped by a life-sized serpent, she embodied temptation itself.

According to People magazine, the costume was so intricate that she required assistants to move freely, a fitting start for her reign as Halloween's queen of excess.

2007 – The Cat

The following year, Klum traded celestial for feline, arriving as a sultry black cat with striking prosthetics and elaborate fur detailing.

Voguenoted that the transformation blurred the line between fashion and fantasy, revealing an early glimpse of her theatrical instincts that would later define her Halloween legacy.

2008 – The Hindu Goddess Kali

In 2008, Klum took on one of her most talked-about personas, the Hindu goddess Kali. Painted blue and adorned with arms, jewellery, and severed heads, the look drew both awe and controversy.

It was reported that Klum intended the ensemble as 'a celebration of female power and beauty'. The result was a conversation-starter that proved Halloween could be spiritual, daring, and divisive all at once.

2015 – Jessica Rabbit

Fast-forward to 2015, and Klum astonished Hollywood by becoming Jessica Rabbit. With exaggerated curves, crimson hair, and prosthetic facial features, she looked like the cartoon brought to life.

People called it 'her most jaw-dropping transformation yet', a meticulous display of prosthetic artistry that cemented her status as Halloween royalty.

2017 – Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Werewolf

In 2017, Klum channelled Michael Jackson's Thriller werewolf, prosthetic snout, claws, and letterman jacket included.

Speaking to NBC Insider, she said: 'Michael Jackson was always such an icon, and 'Thriller' is such an iconic video ... I had to redo that.' The tribute blended nostalgia and horror, stunning guests and media alike.

2018 – Princess Fiona

Never one to shy away from humour, Klum and her then-husband appeared as Shrek and Princess Fiona in 2018.

The transformation required hours of prosthetics and paint, rendering her unrecognisable.

Good Housekeeping described the result as 'cinematic in scope', proving that even fairytale satire could be executed with red-carpet precision.

2019 – Flesh-Eating Alien

By 2019, Klum's ambition reached interstellar levels. She appeared as a grotesque alien covered in pulsating prosthetics, with fake tubes and exposed muscles.

People described the look as 'a cross between sci-fi and horror', while photographers swarmed to capture every inch of the eerie masterpiece. For Klum, the message was clear: no limit is too far for creativity.

2022 – The Worm

After a short pandemic pause, Klum returned to her Halloween throne in 2022 as a worm — a costume that left even seasoned fashion editors speechless.

She wriggled onto the carpet beside her husband, barely able to move, in a latex-and-foam creation that instantly went viral.

Good Housekeeping called it 'the most bizarre costume ever seen on a red carpet'.

2023 – Giant Peacock

In 2023, she soared to new heights as a giant peacock. Her team of dancers formed her extravagant tail, creating a living sculpture of feathers and colour.

Vogue highlighted the look's theatrical precision, calling it 'a moving art installation rather than a costume.' It marked her triumphant return to maximalist creativity.

2025 – Medusa

For 2025, Klum transformed into Medusa, a chilling fusion of beauty and monstrosity. With a snakeskin bodysuit, moving serpents atop her head, and hand-painted scales, she once again stunned the industry.

Variety reported that Klum teased beforehand: 'It's going to be really ugly, really scary.' As always, she delivered — turning heads, breaking the internet, and ensuring her Halloween legacy remains unmatched.

Why Heidi Klum Still Rules Halloween

From forbidden fruit to mythical serpent, Klum's Halloween catalogue reflects nearly two decades of reinvention. Each costume isn't merely a disguise, it's performance, storytelling, and craftsmanship rolled into one.

Through the years, she's transformed a simple holiday into a cultural event where imagination meets artistry, and where Hollywood watches in awe.

Her message endures: creativity has no limits, and Halloween remains her stage.