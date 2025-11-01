This festive season is shaping up to be a difficult one for Sutton Foster. Her new partner, Hugh Jackman, is reportedly heading home to Australia for the holidays, but Foster has not been included in the plans.

Instead, an insider tells the National Enquirer that the Deadpool & Wolverine star will be reuniting with his ex-wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. The decision has reportedly left Foster, 50, feeling 'crushed' and worried about the future of her new romance.

The news comes as a complicated emotional test for the new couple. It highlights the difficult-to-navigate territory of blending families and managing relationships with former spouses, especially after such a long-term, high-profile marriage.

Hugh Jackman Prioritises 'Normalcy' for Family

The primary driver for Jackman's solo trip is reportedly his children. A source explained that the 57-year-old actor is making the trip to give his children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20, a 'taste of normalcy.'

The move follows what has been a 'very tough' divorce for the entire family. The family is reportedly still adjusting to their new dynamic after Jackman and Furness announced their shocking split after 27 years together.

'He... is adamant this is no reflection on how he feels about Sutton, but he's also got his kids to think about, and fact is this divorce has been very tough for them,' the source elaborated.

The holiday plans are not just about the children; they will actively include Jackman's ex-wife. The Aussie actress, 69, is expected to join the celebrations. The insider noted that this is a significant step, as the former couple shares 'so many holiday traditions' which they are apparently keen to maintain.

'He and Deb are finally on good terms again and Hugh wants to give the kids a taste of normalcy,' the source added. This reunion signals a significant thaw in their post-divorce relationship, as they publicly navigate their separation while centring their children's wellbeing.

Hugh Jackman's New Romance Faces 'Tension'

Despite Jackman's reassurances that the trip is purely platonic and family-focused, the decision has reportedly left his new girlfriend reeling. The source claims the Younger alum is 'crushed' about spending the holidays away from Jackman, especially as their relationship is still in its relatively early stages.

While Foster also has a child, Emily, 7, from her previous marriage to Ted Griffin, she is reportedly struggling with the implications of Jackman's holiday plans.

The core of her anxiety, according to the insider, is the specific fear of what this close-quarters reunion could mean. 'Sutton can't help wondering if being around Deb will reignite old feelings for Hugh,' the source continued.

This fear is apparently a significant source of friction for the new couple. The source alleges that Jackman has tried to allay her fears, but the situation remains fraught. 'He insists that's not the case, but it's still causing tension.'

This tension places Jackman in the difficult position of balancing the emotional needs of his children, and the new-found peace with his ex-wife, against the security and feelings of his new partner. The holidays, it seems, will be a complicated affair for all involved.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster for comments.