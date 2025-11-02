Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a formal complaint against her on-screen father David Harbour, accusing him of 'bullying' and 'harassment' on set, just as filming began for the show's long-awaited final season.

The 20-year-old British actress, who has played Eleven since she was 12, is said to have submitted 'pages and pages of accusations' against Harbour, 49, triggering an internal Netflix inquiry that lasted several months.

The allegations, which did not include any sexual misconduct, have emerged at a delicate time for both stars, coming weeks after Harbour's messy split from singer Lily Allen and the release of her scathing comeback album.

Harbour's Turbulent Divorce and Renewed Scrutiny

Lily Allen, Harbour's ex-wife, reignited controversy with her tell-all album West End Girl, accusing the actor of being a 'sex addict' who cheated repeatedly and belittled her career.

According to Heat magazine, Harbour was said to be 'furious' over the portrayal. A source told the publication: 'He's furious at being painted as this skirt-chasing monster and the world's worst husband. He doesn't think he deserves this.'

The couple, who married in Las Vegas in 2020, split earlier this year after five years together. Allen's album, released only weeks ago, marked her first in seven years and has put Harbour back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Inside Millie's Complaint

Sources close to Stranger Things told the Daily Mail that Netflix was aware of Brown's complaint before production on Season Five began. The claims led to an internal investigation into Harbour's behaviour, reportedly focused on conduct that colleagues described as 'intimidating and unprofessional'.

Brown was accompanied by a representative during filming for the final season, according to reports.

Allen, despite her ongoing marital breakdown with Harbour at the time, is said to have stood by him throughout the investigation.

Neither Brown's team nor Netflix has issued a public statement on the matter, while Harbour has also remained silent amid mounting speculation.

Netflix Faces PR Nightmare Ahead of Final Season

The timing of Brown's complaint could hardly be worse for Netflix. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things, one of the platform's biggest global hits, is due to premiere later this month.

Season Five will unfold as a three-part saga, with four episodes launching on 26 November, followed by three more on Christmas Day and the final instalment on New Year's Eve.

In a first for Netflix, the finale will also be released in cinemas from 31 December to 1 January.

But the behind-the-scenes controversy threatens to overshadow the show's farewell run. Fans have already noted Harbour's conspicuous absence from promotional events, while Brown and fellow cast members Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin have fronted interviews without him.

Millie Bobby Brown's Next Chapter

Despite the off-screen turmoil, Brown is already moving forward with new projects under her lucrative Netflix deal.

She will star in and executive produce Prism, a supernatural thriller about a woman who can see ghosts, currently in development at the streaming giant.

Brown will also reprise her role as the sharp-witted detective in Enola Holmes 3, alongside Henry Cavill, once again serving as both star and producer.

As Stranger Things prepares to close the curtain on one of television's most iconic sagas, its leading lady is already stepping into her next act, but the fallout behind the scenes could prove to be Netflix's biggest cliffhanger yet.