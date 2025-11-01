Selena Gomez has once again become the internet's favourite mystery.

After stepping out at the third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old singer and actress sent social media into overdrive, with fans asking the same question they have asked for years: why does Selena look different every time she appears in public?

All Eyes on Selena's Face

Wearing a shimmering purple mini-dress paired with a matching shawl, Selena looked radiant as she celebrated her brand's mental health initiative. But while the event aimed to spotlight her Rare Impact Fund's work, much of the online focus quickly turned to her face.

Some fans praised her glow-up, calling her 'stunning' and 'ageless', while others claimed her features looked noticeably different.

Photos from the event spread rapidly across X and Instagram, sparking speculation about everything from lighting and makeup to possible cosmetic enhancements.

What Fans Are Saying

Within hours, timelines were flooded with side-by-side comparisons of Selena from previous events. One user wrote: 'Why does her face look different every week?' Others commented that her cheeks seemed 'puffier' or 'more sculpted'. Some accused her of using fillers or Botox, while others blamed filters and photo editing.

Her recent music video for In The Dark, which showcased sharp cheekbones and a sleek jawline, only added to the confusion. While some said it suited the video's retro aesthetic, others took it as 'proof' of cosmetic work.

However, many fans were quick to defend her, pointing out that Selena has Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease known to affect facial appearance due to both the illness and its treatments.

Lupus and the Reality Behind Her Changing Looks

Selena revealed her Lupus diagnosis in 2015 and has since undergone multiple treatments, including a kidney transplant in 2017.

Medical experts say that long-term use of corticosteroids, a common Lupus medication, can lead to a condition known as 'moon face', which causes facial swelling and roundness.

This, along with the natural effects of ageing and fluctuating health, could easily explain the changes in her appearance. The condition can also affect vocal cords, which may account for her deeper voice in recent interviews.

Despite the constant scrutiny, Selena has remained unapologetically open about her health journey.

She has repeatedly said she avoids reading negative comments online, choosing instead to focus on her wellbeing and her mission to promote body positivity.

Beyond Beauty: Selena's Message Shines Through

While the internet debated her face, the Rare Impact Fund Benefit carried a much deeper message.

The star raised money for global mental health programmes through her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, using her platform to advocate for self-acceptance and emotional resilience.

Her candour about both her physical and mental health continues to endear her to fans who see her as one of the few major pop stars willing to be truly vulnerable.

Selena may be under a microscope every time she steps out, but her ability to remain authentic, graceful and focused on helping others has kept her in a league of her own.

For her supporters, that is the real glow-up, one that no filter or rumour can ever take away.