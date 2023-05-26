Mike Tindall shared his frustration at not being able to see what was going on during King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The former England rugby captain talked about his experience at the ceremony during an episode of his podcast "The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby." He was seated in the fourth row beside his wife, Zara Tindall.

Meanwhile, on the third were Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and Prince Harry. The first and second rows were reserved for working members of the royal family including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their two children Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne.

Tindall had a prime seat, to say the least, at King Charles III's coronation. But the problem was he could not see much of what was going on during the ceremony. Instead, he had to watch the events unfold on the TV screens mounted inside the abbey.

Laughing he shared, "You're in the hottest spot, but it was all happening just around the corner of a wall that you can't see! You do have a front-row seat."

The 44-year-old added, "It was unbelievable to be sat where we were. Quite frustrating that you couldn't see around the corner, but you had the TV there. And obviously, everything that went on sort of back and front. It's one of those moments."

Tindall said the "best bit of the day" was not seeing the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby crown King Charles III. Instead, it was "the six and half hours of military footmen that were in the Buckingham Palace backyard" who "did three cheers for the King" when he stepped out of the abbey. He said it "was like whoa, goose pimples."

His mother-in-law, Princess Anne, had the honour of being the "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting" during the coronation. She rode on horseback behind the newly crowned King and Queen and led the 6,000 armed services personnel to Buckingham Palace.

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes," Princess Anne said during an interview with CBC News ahead of her brother's coronation.

She joked, "Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

As for Tindall, aside from the coronation ceremony, he also got into a bit of a problem during the Coronation Concert the following day on the grounds of Windsor Castle. He admitted that he had wanted to dance to the performances, which included Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. But being on the bleachers made it difficult.

"It's very difficult when you're on a raised platform that's under a lot of lights, I felt I didn't really put my best foot forward in terms of [my dancing]," he told "Good Morning Britain" adding, "If you started doing interesting dance maneuvers on that platform next to the king, I'm not entirely sure it would have gone down that well!"

#CoronationConcert Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall joined Royal Family attended the Coronation ConCert on 7 May 2023 in Windsor Castle.



Lionel Richie getting the royals up on their feet. 🕺🔥 pic.twitter.com/6N0uKE0nU8 — joydreamslink (@joydreamslink) May 8, 2023

He continued, "As Hitch once said in the [Will Smith] movie, 'You've got to stay in your safe zone' and my flag waving, I tried to do the best flag waving out there."

Tindall and his wife had a late date night on May 5 which reportedly lasted into the early hours of the morning, shortly before King Charles III's coronation. He said it "was quite nice to have a little bit of a time" where they "could go out and have a drink and have a chat."