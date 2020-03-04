When Mike Tindall returned to work after a skiing trip to Italy with wife Zara, he had some exciting news to share.

Retired England rugby captain Mike Tindall, who is married to the oldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is a regular presenter on podcast "House of Rugby" with Alex Goode and James Haskell. Their popular sports podcast took to Cardiff on Tuesday evening for a special live show, and the athlete was excited with the huge turnout.

The tickets of the special show were sold out just within three hours after they were made available for purchase. Tindall took to Instagram stories to share the exciting news by sharing a video of his reaction. In the clip, he said: "Good evening and welcome, House of Rugby is in Cardiff. We're at the Depot, very excited! 1200 people, sold out in three hours. Who knew we were so popular?"

The rugby player even invited his royal wife on the podcast last month. At the show, Zara spoke to her husband about their fantasy royal rugby team, and the couple admitted that they would choose the British monarch as their team captain. Mike revealed that he would also ask his cousins-in-law- Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton to join the team, reports Hello!

"Haz, (Harry) front lineman in the military, he'll crash that ball up for us, he'll dominate, he'll boss the tackle line. Willy (William) is quick, I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," Mike had said, adding that he would put Kate in the left-wing because "she loves running, she'll run all day."

Mike and Zara recently went on a skiing trip to the snow-clad mountains of Bormio in Italy, where they were joined by daughter Mia who was on her half-term break. The couple was also speculated to practice self-isolation, as the Lombardy region of Italy is the worst-affected area hit by coronavirus in the country.

Though the couple decided to follow government guidelines on the infection, they refused to go into self-isolation citing that they are not experiencing any symptoms related to the disease, their spokesperson revealed.