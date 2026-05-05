Mike Tyson opened up about not knowing how to read and eventually being obsessed with reading.

Tyson was born with a terrifying physical gift. He possessed natural boxing instincts and carried otherworldly power in his fists. However, the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' had a secret vulnerability. For the majority of his childhood years, Tyson could not read.

The boxing icon grew up in the harsh streets of Brooklyn. He was often in trouble with the law and lacked basic literacy skills. His life only changed when he met the late legendary trainer Cus D'Amato at age 12. D'Amato took it upon himself to educate young Tyson.

'I didn't start reading until later in life when Cus taught me,' the youngest heavyweight boxing champion in history told Palm Beach Illustrated. 'Before that, my world was the television; I was captivated by Marvel superheroes and loved watching wrestling as a kid.'

Tyson Fell in Love With Reading

Tyson's breakthrough sparked a radical transformation. Reading instantly became his new 'obsession'. He felt a desperate urge to feed his mind and spent his spare time buried in books.

One subject captured his imagination above all others. Admittedly, Tyson became fascinated by ancient history.

'But once I learned to read, it became an obsession,' Tyson revealed. 'I found myself drawn to ancient history and the stories of great leaders. I wanted to understand the minds of the men who shaped the world.'

Cus Still Guides Tyson

D'Amato passed away of pneumonia on 4 November 1985 at age 77. His untimely death took place just months before Tyson won his first world title.

Yet, Tyson insists his beloved mentor remains by his side to this day. He believes D'Amato still guides him and the trainer's spirit is still a constant companion.

The bond between the two men transcends death. His teachings are etched into Tyson's very soul. Every tactical lesson remains fresh. Every psychological insight stays relevant.

'Cus never left me,' the 59-year-old reflected. 'He's embedded in my spirit. Every time I have a thought, I can hear his voice telling me what he thinks about it. It's incredible to think that in just five years, he made such a permanent impression on my life. He saw me. He understood me better than anyone ever has, and he knew how to reach into my soul to find my potential. My only goal back then was to make him proud—that was my happiness.'

'I think about him every single day,' Tyson confessed. 'I wish he were here to see my life now, and I wish my kids could have known him. Knowing Cus, he'd probably have every one of them in the ring by now.'

Forged a Mindset of Iron and Discipline

It's truly captivating how D'Amato took a troubled Tyson and made him a global icon. His influence left an indelible mark on the young boxer. He did more than just teach Tyson how to punch. He forged a mindset of iron and discipline which served as Tyson's compass in his journey both inside the ring and in his personal life.

Tyson was initially scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather on 25 April 2026. However, the match did not take place due to various complications, including potential legal issues. As it stands, there has been no concrete update on Tyson's next bout.

Tyson last stepped inside the ring on 15 November 2024 when he took on Jake Paul. He lost to the YouTuber turned boxer via unanimous decision. He now holds a pro record of 50-7-0.