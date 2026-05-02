Some fans were not happy with where ESPN ranked Caitlin Clark in the WNBA's Top 50 players into the 2026 season.

ESPN has released its definitive list of the top 50 players ahead of the upcoming WNBA season. As expected, the rankings have immediately ignited passionate debates across the WNBA community. A number of fans questioned ESPN's decision to rank Clark at No. 10.

There was no doubt regarding Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson securing the No. 1 spot with ease. The four-time MVP remains the most dominant force in the league and her performance in the 2025 season made her worthy of the top spot.

After Wilson, the rest of the top five slots were taken by Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and Jackie Young.

While the top five was easily settled, the lower half of the top ten caused a stir, specifically regarding CC's ranking.

Who are the top 50 WNBA players heading into the 2026 season 👀



Full rankings ➡️ https://t.co/dYE9pmFuxZ pic.twitter.com/nIFfA1B5mM — espnW (@espnW) April 30, 2026

The Backlash

Clark's impact on the league's popularity and her record-breaking performances have been transformative. That said, many expected the Indiana Fever guard to sit much higher on the ladder and they were very expressive with their disappointment.

'There aren't 9 players better then CC lol,' one fan said on X.

'It's no secret espn hates CC, just ask McNutt and Carter, they will tell u. If I were her, I wouldn't talk to that leech, Holly Rowe,' another fan commented.

'Well you got number 1 right. But after that I have no idea what you were thinking and would question if you even watch the game. Phee behind Alyssa Thomas? Alyssa Thomas even in top ten. Come on. Paige and Plum in front of Clark? This is bad and click bait right?' a third X user remarked.

'I love Paige, but how is she ahead of CC after one yr? Caitlin's rookie year was better than hers if we're going based off one season. Literally none of the four players ahead of CC make any sense,' a fourth one questioned.

Clark's Approach Heading Into the 2026 Season

It is no surprise that Clark's ratings dropped a bit in the 2025 season. She was limited to only 13 games due to a series of compounding injuries, including left quad strains, left and right groin injuries, and an ankle sprain.

This setback prompted the two-time WNBA All-Star to go back to the drawing board and reassess her strategy heading into the 2026 season. According to CC, someone from the Fever needs to step up and help her out to prevent the same situation from happening.

'It is exhausting bringing the ball up 94 feet versus the pressure every single time, so we certainly need to find somebody that can handle the ball a little bit,' Clark told the Olympics' official website.

As for what people could expect from her game-wise, Clark is confident about still being able to do what she does best on the court.

'I think mostly off the ball and mostly on dead balls. I think I'm the best transition player in the league; that's where I thrive,' the 2024 Rookie of the Year said.

'Everybody knows that's my game, so getting the ball off a rebound or in transition, that's why I'm probably going to be the primary ball handler more than anything, and then getting off the ball a little bit and catching your breath,' CC added.

Despite being hampered by injuries, Clark remained productive in the games she played this season. She finished the campaign with 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per outing.