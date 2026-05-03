The crowd at Churchill Downs was a sea of colour and anticipation, hats swaying beneath a bright Kentucky sky as thousands gathered for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby. The air buzzed with energy, but few could have predicted the breathtaking moment that would soon unfold—one that would etch Jockey Jose Ortiz into racing history.

Breaking from post position 19 aboard the underdog colt Golden Tempo, Ortiz didn't get the start he wanted. The horse stumbled slightly out of the gate and quickly fell to the back of the pack. Ahead of him, a thunder of hooves shook the ground as favourites like Renegade surged forward, drawing cheers from bettors who had pinned their hopes on the frontrunners.

Jockey Jose Ortiz Remained Calm Despite Falling Back

Years of experience had taught him patience—something his followers on Instagram often admired. He leaned low, whispering to Golden Tempo as the colt settled into rhythm, biding time while the leaders battled fiercely through the opening stretch.

By the halfway mark, the race was unfolding exactly as Ortiz had hoped. The early pace had been punishing. Horses that once looked unstoppable began to tire, their strides shortening as they approached the final turn. That's when Ortiz made his move.

Guiding Golden Tempo to the outside, he found a narrow lane. The colt responded instantly, accelerating with a burst of power that stunned the crowd. From last place, they began slicing through the field—one rival, then another, falling behind in a blur of motion and dust.

The Roar at the Kentucky Derby Grew Deafening

Down the final stretch, it became a two-horse race. Golden Tempo versus Renegade—ridden by Ortiz's own brother, Irad Ortiz Jr. For a brief moment, time seemed to stand still. Two brothers, side by side, chasing the most coveted prize in American horse racing.

But Jose Ortiz pushed harder. Golden Tempo lunged forward in the final strides, edging past Renegade by a neck in a dramatic photo finish. The crowd erupted in deafening cheers.

Ortiz threw his fist into the air as he crossed the finish line, emotion flooding over him. This was more than just a victory—it was the realisation of a lifelong dream. After multiple Derby attempts and near misses, he had finally claimed his first win in the 'Run for the Roses.'

Kentucky Derby Results Made Jockey Jose Ortiz Emotional

As he slowed Golden Tempo to a trot, tears filled his eyes. Waiting at the rail were his family—his parents, his team, and even his brother, who embraced him despite the heartbreaking loss. In that moment, the race became something bigger than competition.

It was about perseverance. About family. About belief. Ortiz had already made headlines the day before by winning the Kentucky Oaks, completing a rare and historic double that only a handful of jockeys had ever achieved.

As roses were draped over Golden Tempo and cameras flashed, Ortiz looked out at the roaring crowd, soaking it all in. From the back of the field to the front of history, his ride had become the stuff of legend.

Kentucky Derby Payout of $3.1 Million for Jose Ortiz

Golden Tempo's trainer Cherie DeVaux becomes the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner, making the 52nd Kentucky Derby quite historic. And on this unforgettable day in Louisville, Jockey Jose Ortiz didn't just win the race, he conquered it with a Kentucky Derby payout of $3.1M!