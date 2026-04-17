Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Mark Hunt is facing fresh legal trouble after being arrested in Sydney over an alleged domestic violence incident involving a reported death threat. The former heavyweight, once known for his knockout power, was later released on bail as the case moves through the courts.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Hunt was apprehended on 15 April and charged with stalking or intimidation with intent to cause physical harm. Police allege that the 52-year-old sent a death threat to an unidentified woman via text message, according to court documents.

The report stated that Hunt behaved aggressively after the alleged victim helped him with an unspecified task. Police told the court that the former MMA fighter allegedly texted the woman, 'I'm just going to murder you in the end anyway.'

Hunt Is Likely to Plea Guilty

Hunt's attorneys firmly denied the allegations regarding the text message, which has not resulted in additional charges. Currently out on bail, 'The Super Samoan' is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim and was required to relocate.

The prosecution's argument against bail rested on Hunt's history as a mixed martial artist, which they suggested posed an inherent risk. His attorney countered the claim, asserting that Hunt's athletic career does not predetermine a propensity for domestic violence, stating, 'just because he's a retired UFC fighter does not mean he is a domestic violence offender.'

The defense expects Hunt to enter a guilty plea regarding the charge of stalking and intimidation. The outlet noted that the UFC veteran's next court appearance is set for 30 April, concurrent with a hearing for a formal protection order.

Hunt's Tough Legal Battle Against the UFC

Hunt has not competed under the UFC banner since 2018 and his relationship with the prestigious MMA promotion has been strained. The friction originated from the landmark UFC 200 event in 2016, following Hunt's bout with Brock Lesnar. The aftermath of that contest triggered a legal battle that would span nearly a decade.

In 2017, the New Zealand-born MMA legend filed a comprehensive lawsuit against UFC, its president Dana White, and Lesnar himself. The complaint leveled serious allegations of fraud, racketeering, and breach of contract.

Hunt's argument centred on the claim that the organisation had intentionally bypassed its own protocols by allowing Lesnar to compete despite having prior knowledge of his use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). These allegations gained significant traction after Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene, an anti-oestrogen agent and substance strictly banned by the UFC.

Hunt sought substantial damages, arguing that the promotion's alleged negligence compromised his safety and the integrity of the sport. However, the legal challenge faced significant hurdles in the federal court system, per MMA Fighting.

The protracted litigation reached a definitive conclusion when a three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a previous ruling by US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey. In the decision, Dorsey struck down Hunt's lawsuit against UFC as he 'does not point to any evidence in the record of any physical, emotional, economic, or reputational damage or harm attributable to Defendants-Appellees' conduct.'

The decision essentially put an end to Hunt's lawsuit against his former employer. Beyond the loss of the case, the ruling leaves Hunt liable for significant legal fees incurred during the proceedings.

Hunt last fought professionally in 2022 in Sydney, Australia. He defeated Sonny Bill Williams by technical knockout (TKO).