Tiger Woods is preparing to confront his past in a new book, according to US reports, with the golf legend said to be planning a tell-all account of the 'demons' that haunted him before his Florida DUI arrest and subsequent spell in rehab. The five-time Masters champion, now 50, is understood to be working on a project that would chart his years of personal turmoil, from prescription pill use to the collapse of his marriage and the long road back.

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The news came after a series of bruising years for Woods, who has lived for more than a decade under intense tabloid scrutiny. In March this year, he was arrested on Jupiter Island, Florida, after his Land Rover flipped, leaving him crawling from the wreckage, according to National Enquirer reports and police records cited by the outlet. Officers alleged they found two hydrocodone pills in his left trouser pocket and, while a breath test showed no alcohol, investigators noted his eyes were 'bloodshot and glassy' and suspected he was under the influence of medication or drugs.

Tiger Woods Book Rumored to Take Aim at His 'Demons'

Woods has never fully told his own version of the scandals that reshaped his public image. Concerns over drugs, affairs and the breakdown of his marriage to Elin Nordegren in 2009 have largely been pieced together through police reports, tabloid exclusives and the recollections of others. Now, insiders quoted by the Enquirer claim he wants to reclaim that story.

'One of Tiger's biggest issues is that he holds everything in,' one unnamed source told the publication. 'He's known for being intensely secretive.' The same insider suggested the death of Woods's mother in 2025, which the outlet states hit him 'incredibly hard,' contributed to his slide into what they describe as self-destructive behaviour.

According to court documents cited by the Enquirer, Woods pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour DUI with property damage and to refusing to submit to a lawful test after allegedly declining a requested urinalysis screening. He later released a public statement pledging to 'seek treatment' without elaborating on the nature of that treatment or any diagnosis.

The notion that this experience has prompted candour is plausible enough. A man who spent much of his career building an invulnerable persona suddenly found himself photographed in a booking shot, his body and reputation both dented. In that light, the idea of a Tiger Woods book that promises to 'expose demons' feels less like a publishing gimmick and more like an attempt at control.

Inside the Turmoil Tiger Woods May Finally Put on Record

The personal toll sketched by those close to him is stark. The Enquirer's source describes Woods as 'an extremely fragile, paranoid character' who still carries 'a ton of PTSD and regret' from the years when he was cheating on Nordegren and watching his carefully curated life disintegrate in real time. That era, which erupted in 2009 when reports of multiple affairs emerged, led to sponsorship losses, rehab stays and the slow rebuilding of his career.

The tabloid is also keen to remind readers of its own role in that saga, noting that it was 'the first to report' his 'skirt-chasing' and alleged infidelities during his marriage to the Swedish former model. That framing reinforces its authority now as it reports on his supposed plans for a confessional memoir. Whether a book would vindicate its coverage or challenge it is another question entirely.

These days, Woods is said to be leaning heavily on a new source of stability. The outlet claims his current partner, Vanessa Trump, is a 'source of comfort and strength' as he continues treatment and tries to stabilise his life. It is an unusual pairing on paper — a fallen sporting icon and a woman with her own history in the political limelight — and the Enquirer offers scant detail beyond the assertion that loved ones are rallying around him.

Behind the breathless language about 'no-holds-barred' revelations sits something more prosaic but more interesting. The insider quoted by the tabloid talks about a man who 'needs a total reset' and finally understands he has to 'face his demons head-on and with total honesty.' That may be overstating the epiphany, but it does point to a broader truth about elite athletes whose private lives implode. There comes a moment when the brand-management playbook ceases to work. Either they disappear into silence or they talk.

For now, Woods appears to be doing more of the former. Outside that brief promise to seek treatment, he has not publicly addressed the Jupiter Island crash in detail, nor has he confirmed any plans for a book or documentary. Sources quoted by the Enquirer say he wants to 'tuck himself away for a while,' get sober and regroup, cushioned by the financial security of a golfing fortune and a circle of 'loved ones rooting for him.'

If a Tiger Woods tell-all does materialise, it will land in a world that has already judged him once and moved on to other scandals. The question is whether a man who made his name by shutting everything out can really bear to put everything in.