Canadian psychologist and bestselling author Jordan Peterson is facing serious ongoing health challenges that his family say have quietly intensified over the past year. The emotional update, shared by his daughter Mikhaila Peterson, described the period as one of the most difficult their family has ever endured and prompted renewed concern among his supporters.

Jordan Peterson Health Update Unveils Ongoing Battle with Akathisia

The latest update has sparked concern among Peterson's supporters worldwide after Mikhaila revealed that her father is dealing with what she described as a 'psych med‑induced neurological injury' alongside severe symptoms of akathisia, a condition associated with extreme inner restlessness, distress and an inability to remain still. She said the situation has been devastating both physically and emotionally.

'It's been horrible,' Mikhaila wrote on her official X account. 'Neurological injuries from psych meds are far more common than people know.'

'I made this video to explain what they are and what akathisia is because they're not talked about enough, they're misdiagnosed, nearly impossible to treat, and hidden by the pharmaceutical industry,' she added. Mikhaila then confirmed that the family will remain quiet until they see some improvement.

'I don't plan on making another update about my dad, it stresses my family out, and myself, and there's nothing more to say about it until things get better,' she wrote.

We figured out that dad has a psych med induced neurological injury, and has been suffering from akathisia. It’s been 6 years since any psych medications. Last summer his symptoms started, after a flare up likely induced by mold (CIRS) and stress. It was complicated by pneumonia… pic.twitter.com/wPjAz4XsLT — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) April 18, 2026

According to the update, Peterson's condition worsened last summer after what the family believes was a flare‑up linked to mould exposure and chronic inflammatory response syndrome, often referred to as CIRS.

Peterson, 63, has faced public health struggles before. In 2019 and 2020, he spoke openly about dependence on benzodiazepine medication and the difficult withdrawal process that followed. Those earlier battles were widely covered and became part of the public narrative around his life. The latest update suggests his current condition is separate from active medication use, with Mikhaila noting he has reportedly been off psychiatric medication for six years.

Online reaction to the update has been swift, with many followers posting prayers and messages of support. Others expressed sadness that a figure known for speaking about resilience and responsibility is now facing such a prolonged personal battle. The response underscores Peterson's continued influence and the strong connection many supporters feel toward him.

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Medical experts generally caution that neurological conditions and akathisia can be complex, difficult to diagnose, and challenging to treat, particularly when multiple health issues overlap. While no independent medical statement has been released publicly detailing Peterson's exact prognosis, the family's description points to a serious and ongoing recovery process.

Peterson rose to international prominence through his lectures, bestselling books including 12 Rules for Life, and commentary on politics, psychology and culture. His supporters often credit him with helping people through mental health struggles and personal crises, while critics have challenged many of his views. Regardless of opinion, news of his health has drawn widespread sympathy across ideological lines.

For now, Peterson appears to be focusing entirely on healing away from public life. His daughter's message made clear that progress, if it comes, may take time. As concern continues to grow, supporters around the world are left hoping that one of the internet's most recognisable intellectual voices will eventually make a full recovery.