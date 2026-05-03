Golden Tempo produced a stunning upset at the 2026 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, with jockey José Ortiz guiding the longshot to a dramatic late victory in one of the most unexpected results of the season.

Sent off at long odds, Golden Tempo was not among the leading contenders but delivered a powerful late surge in the final stretch to overtake the field and secure a breakthrough win. The result immediately triggered global attention across horse racing circles and online search trends.

The victory also marked a long-awaited milestone for Ortiz, who claimed his first Kentucky Derby win after several previous attempts.

José Ortiz Finally Lands First Derby Victory

José Ortiz secured a defining moment in his career with the win, having previously competed in multiple Kentucky Derbies without success.

Riding with patience and precision, Ortiz positioned Golden Tempo off the early pace before delivering a decisive challenge in the closing stages. The timing of the move proved crucial as the colt surged past rivals inside the final furlong.

The win significantly elevates Ortiz's standing in the sport, adding a Kentucky Derby title to an already established résumé of major victories.

Kentucky Derby Prize Money and Payout Breakdown

The 2026 Kentucky Derby carried a total purse of approximately $5 million (£3.9m), with the winning connections receiving the largest share. The winner's purse for the owners was around $3.1 million (£2.4m), while José Ortiz, as the jockey, is estimated to have earned approximately 10% of the winning purse. Trainer Cherie DeVaux is also estimated to have received around 10% under standard industry distribution. Based on this structure, Ortiz's earnings from the race are estimated at roughly $310,000 (£243,000), although the final figure may vary depending on contractual agreements and performance-related bonuses.

Cherie DeVaux Makes Kentucky Derby History

Trainer Cherie DeVaux also entered the history books following Golden Tempo's success, with the victory widely reported as a landmark moment for female trainers in the sport.

Her achievement has drawn widespread recognition, marking a rare breakthrough at the highest level of American horse racing.

DeVaux's preparation and conditioning of Golden Tempo have been credited as key factors behind the horse's late finishing strength, particularly in a fast-paced and competitive renewal of the Derby.

Late Charge Seals Victory in Final Furlong

The decisive moment came in the final stages, when Golden Tempo unleashed a sustained finishing run to overtake the leading pack.

Settled off the pace for much of the race, the colt gradually built momentum before accelerating sharply in the home straight. Ortiz executed the ride with precision, allowing the horse to time its run perfectly in the closing furlong.

The performance was widely characterised as a classic 'closer's victory', relying on patience, positioning, and late acceleration.

Why the Result Is Trending Globally

The result has driven significant online interest, with searches surging for José Ortiz, Golden Tempo, and Kentucky Derby payouts following the race.

As reported by Reuters, Golden Tempo's victory at Churchill Downs delivered one of the most unexpected outcomes of the season, reinforcing the unpredictable nature of the Kentucky Derby and its global appeal.