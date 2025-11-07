Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his engagement to Georgina Rodriguez was completely spontaneous, describing how the romantic moment unfolded naturally with their children nearby. Speaking to Piers Morgan, the Al-Nassr forward shared that the proposal took place around 1 a.m., surrounded by family and friends. 'One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio, and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids came in and said, "Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum,"' Ronaldo recalled. 'I said, "Wow, this is the right moment to say yes."'

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner admitted he 'wasn't prepared' and didn't get down on one knee, but the emotion of the moment made it unforgettable. 'Because my daughters said that and my friends were filming, it was what I wanted and I offered the ring. I made a speech', he told Morgan. Ronaldo also confessed he isn't a traditionally romantic man — 'I'm not a romantic guy who brings flowers every day' — yet said he expresses love in his own way.

Reflecting on the proposal, Ronaldo shared that Georgina's reaction was what made the moment truly meaningful. 'She didn't care about the ring. She asked if I was honest, and I said, "I want you and I want to marry you." I didn't cry, but I had tears in my eyes.' The couple, who announced their engagement in August 2025, are planning a small, intimate wedding following the next World Cup, with Ronaldo hinting that the celebration will mark another major chapter in their lives.