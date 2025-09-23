Bill Gates has issued one of his starkest warnings yet, pledging nearly $1 billion (£740 million) to the Global Fund to combat AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York on September 22, 2025, Gates said that millions of children could die if governments fail to reverse steep aid cuts, which have slashed global development funding by 21% in just one year —the sharpest decline in 15 years.

Inside the Announcement

The $912 million commitment, matching Gates's 2022 pledge, will fund programmes across low- and middle-income countries. Gates pointed to northern Nigeria as one of the most at-risk regions, where a child born today still faces a 15% chance of dying before the age of five.

The funds will be channelled not only to existing campaigns against AIDS, TB and malaria but also to innovations such as long-acting HIV treatments.

Gates also highlighted Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, for its role in building resilient health systems that can withstand global shocks.

He stressed that while philanthropy can make a significant impact, it cannot replace government support, urging world leaders to restore funding.

The announcement reinforced Gates's role as one of the leading voices in global health, with millions of children, particularly those under five, identified as the ultimate beneficiaries.

Gates's Warning and How the Money Will Be Used

Gates did not mince words. He warned that without urgent action, the hard-won progress in reducing child mortality could unravel. Since 2000, child deaths have been cut in half, saving about 5 million young lives each year. But with funding sliding backwards, he cautioned, those gains could be undone.

The US$912 million will flow into the Global Fund's fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, as well as into innovations such as long-acting HIV treatments. Gates also name-checked groups like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which play a central role in building health systems that can withstand shocks.

He stressed one point repeatedly: philanthropy cannot do this alone. Without governments reversing their cuts, children in vulnerable communities could pay the price.

Why the Pledge Matters Now

This is not just another big donation. It comes at a moment when global health aid has dropped to a 15-year low, raising alarms among experts who say the retreat could stall progress on everything from immunisation to maternal care.

In northern Nigeria, Gates noted, the stakes are painfully clear: a child born there today still faces a 15% chance of dying before their fifth birthday. Without renewed support, places like this are at risk of losing another generation to preventable diseases.

The pledge highlights both the power and the limits of private philanthropy. Nearly a billion dollars is transformative, yet Gates admitted it cannot replace the scale of public funding that only governments can provide.

What the World Must Do Next

All eyes now turn to the world's biggest donors, the US, UK and EU nations, whose budget choices in the coming months will reveal whether Gates's call will be heeded.

The Global Fund and Gavi will also be under pressure to demonstrate precisely how the new resources are allocated, from scaling up vaccines to accelerating next-generation treatments, such as long-acting HIV prevention drugs.

The warning is stark: without sustained funding, millions of children could once again be at risk of dying. But Gates also offered hope, insisting that with renewed urgency and cooperation, the world can still save millions more.