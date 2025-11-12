The 74th Miss Universe competition in Thailand is rapidly transforming from a celebration of global beauty into a health crisis. Instead of sparkling gowns and dazzling smiles, the pageant is now making headlines for medical emergencies and public speculation.

The glittering drama has taken a dark turn as multiple contestants have fallen victim to a sweeping illness, forcing one queen into hospital just days before the final.

The latest development in the unfolding controversy confirms that the debilitating condition, suspected to be food poisoning, has now affected three high-profile delegates from Europe and Asia—Miss Hungary, Miss Estonia, and Miss Indonesia.

The shocking spread of the sickness has raised pointed questions among fans and commentators: is this simply an unfortunate case of poor catering, or does it signal a deeper health or logistical problem within the already turbulent Miss Universe 2025 organisation?

From Gowns to IV Drips: The Severity of the Miss Universe 2025 Health Crisis

The most serious case involves Miss Hungary, Kincső Dezsényi, whose national organisation confirmed she required emergency hospital treatment. The official statement from her team expressed regret that Dezsényi had contracted 'serious food poisoning' during the international competition, necessitating hospitalisation and forcing her to miss several scheduled events.

The statement conveyed the team's hope for a swift recovery, emphasizing the queen's desire to return to the stage: 'We regret to inform everyone that Kincső Dezsényi, Miss Universe Hungary 2025, has suffered a severe case of food poisoning during the international competition and required hospital treatment. Unfortunately, Kincső was unable to attend several scheduled events, but she is doing everything she can to make a full recovery. We remain hopeful that she will be back on her feet for the final, ready to shine on stage once again.'

The team also acknowledged the care she was receiving: 'Kincső is in good hands, we thank Thailand for the professional and high level care.'

The infection has not been isolated to a single incident. Miss Estonia, Brigitta Schaback, also reportedly suffered from food poisoning. Fortunately, Schaback's condition was quickly stabilised, and she is said to be 'much better' as she continues her journey by travelling to Pattaya, Thailand.

The severity of the illness has led to an outpouring of support, but also growing anxiety over the well-being of the remaining contestants who are now pushing through rehearsals and pre-pageant activities.

Global Turmoil: Beyond Food Poisoning at Miss Universe 2025

The question now looms over the competition: 'food poisoning nga ba', or is there something more widespread at play? The sicknesses have unfortunately coincided with the already heightened drama surrounding the organisation, including high-profile resignations and controversy involving national directors.

This combination has led some fans to speculate about the general conditions and focus of the competition's management.

The issue of delegates falling ill is not limited to these three countries. Previous reports from the opening days of the competition noted that several other delegates—including representatives from Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Croatia, Colombia, and Uruguay—had reportedly fallen ill, and Miss Iceland was forced to withdraw entirely due to sickness.

The current cluster of illnesses, specifically affecting Miss Estonia, Miss Hungary, and the implied Miss Indonesia, fuels the narrative that the pageant is struggling to manage its logistics amidst the pressure of a live international event.

For Kincső Dezsényi, the push for recovery is an intense race against the clock, with the final night looming. Her team's prayer is clear: that she will be able to return to the stage and 'can show his true brilliance on stage.'

As the number of affected 'queens' rises, the pressure is mounting on the pageant hosts and the MUO to ensure the health and safety of every competitor, proving that this year's contest will be won not just by beauty, but by sheer resilience.