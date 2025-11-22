The Miss Universe 2025 finale has created one of the most turbulent endings in the pageant's recent history, with videos circulating on TikTok, Instagram and X capturing the dramatic moment when fans began booing the judging panel.

The clips, filmed inside the arena moments after Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Fernández was crowned, show sections of the crowd shouting in protest as judges appeared visibly uncomfortable. The footage has triggered a wave of scrutiny and renewed allegations that the competition may not have been as transparent as officials had claimed.

Within hours, the videos had gone viral across multiple platforms, generating millions of views and sparking widespread debate about the legitimacy of this year's results. Questions about fairness, judging criteria and backstage decision-making have dominated social media discussions linked to Miss Universe 2025.

Controversy Shadowing Miss Universe 2025

The eruption inside the venue came after weeks of mounting speculation surrounding the integrity of the Miss Universe 2025 process. Days before the coronation, former judge Omar Harfouch resigned and alleged that the Top 30 contestants had been selected in advance.

In a series of Instagram posts, he claimed that key decisions were being influenced by individuals outside the official panel. His remarks fuelled concerns that the final judging may have been compromised even before the competition concluded.

The Miss Universe Organisation previously denied irregularities and stated that all standard protocols had been followed.

Despite this, discussions intensified online, with fans and pageant observers examining the events leading up to coronation night. The ownership link between the Miss Universe brand and Mexico also fed speculation, particularly after Miss Mexico emerged as the winner.

What the Viral Videos Show

Clips posted by audience members reveal the exact moment boos erupted across the venue as the winner was announced.

In several videos, spectators can be heard shouting in frustration. Others captured the judging panel appearing stunned as the crowd's reaction grew louder. The footage has been widely shared under hashtags related to Miss Universe 2025 controversy, booing judges and pageant transparency.

Many users commenting on the videos expressed dissatisfaction with the results and echoed concerns raised before the finale.

Calls for the organisation to release clearer explanations of the scoring process have spread across TikTok and X, where viewers continue to share slowed-down replays and alternate angles from inside the venue.

Reactions From Fans and Pageant Observers

The backlash intensified online as fans claimed the videos supported long-standing doubts about how the competition was conducted. Pageant bloggers and analysts noted that the level of unrest captured in the clips was unprecedented for a Miss Universe finale.

Some viewers pointed to Harfouch's earlier allegations as context for the crowd's immediate reaction, while others discussed the broader implications for trust in the organisation.

The incident has also deepened discussions around transparency in major pageants, with long-time followers noting that public reaction has been more heated this year compared with previous competitions.

Social media posts calling for an audit of the results or a review of the judging process continue to gain traction.

Organisation Response and Ongoing Scrutiny

As the videos continued to spread online, viewers waited for a direct response from the Miss Universe Organisation regarding the live booing. While the organisation has previously defended the integrity of its processes, it has not yet addressed the crowd's reaction during the finale.

Internal disruptions, including judge resignations in the lead-up to the event, remain central to discussions about how the competition was managed.

With more videos surfacing, the debate surrounding Miss Universe 2025 shows no sign of slowing. Pageant communities, fan groups and online commentators continue to demand clarity, keeping the spotlight firmly on the organisation and its handling of this year's contest.