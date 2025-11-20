The world's attention is turning to Bangkok, Thailand, where over 120 of the planet's most accomplished women are gathered for the biggest night in pageantry. After weeks of intense competition, preliminary events, and rigorous interviews, the 74th Miss Universe ceremony is upon us, ready to crown a successor to Denmark's reigning queen, Victoria Kjær Theilvig.

The Philippines' own Ahtisa Manalo, who was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025, is aiming to make history, seeking to bring the coveted crown home to the highly pageant-devoted nation. But with 122 contestants from around the globe vying for the title—all battling under the pageant's unifying theme of 'The Power of Love'—the competition is tighter than ever.

From the specific timings for viewers in the UK and Manila to the stellar line-up of celebrity judges, here is everything you need to know about the Miss Universe 2025 grand finale, including key streaming details and the country making a significant push for the victory.

Miss Universe 2025: Event Details, Theme, and Global Timings

The 74th Miss Universe ceremony is set to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 21, 2025. The finale will see 122 contestants from around the world battling it out for the crown.

The epic conclusion of the beauty pageant will be hosted at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. The event starts bright and early in the host country, kicking off at 8:00 am in Thailand.

For viewers tuning in globally, the timing shifts considerably:

In the Philippines and surrounding regions, viewers can tune in to watch the coverage early morning at around 9:00 am. Viewers can watch it via Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z and the iWant app.

For audiences in the UK and Europe, viewers will need to adjust to the significant time difference, likely tuning in late on Thursday or very early on Friday.

Location Time Zone Date & Time Notes Philippines Philippine Time (PHT) Friday, November 21 at 9:00 am Can be viewed via Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and the iWant app. Thailand (Bangkok) Thailand Standard Time (TSS) Friday, November 21 at 8:00 am The local start time in the host city. India Indian Standard Time (IST) Friday, November 21 at 6:30 am An early morning viewing. United Kingdom (UK) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday, November 21 at 1:00 am Requires tuning in very early Friday morning. Canada/USA (East) Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday, November 20 at 8:00 pm The final will air the evening before for many North American audiences. Canada/USA (Central) Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday, November 20 at 7:00 pm Canada/USA (Pacific) Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday, November 20 at 5:00 pm Australia (Sydney) Australian Eastern Time (AET) Friday, November 21 at 12:00 pm (Noon) Midday viewing for Eastern Australia. South America (Rio de Janeiro) Brazil Time (BRT) Thursday, November 20 at 9:00 pm Evening viewing.

The entire 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be live-streamed on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel. From the dramatic opening sequence to the final crowning moment, all the coverage can be followed closely on YT.

This year's pageant theme is The Power of Love. The Miss Universe Organization website describes this thematic mechanism as a way 'to bring together the 130 competing nations 'in a shared vision of compassion, inclusivity and strength.''

Denmark's current Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, who won the competition in 2024, will be crowning her successor at the Bangkok finale.

The Filipino Push: Ahtisa Manalo's Shot at the Miss Universe 2025 Crown

All eyes are firmly fixed on the Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo, who was crowned Miss Universe Philippines in September this year. Ahtisa's preparation and strong advocacy platform are expected to place her high in the rankings, as she seeks to bring the title home to the highly competitive and pageant-devoted Asian nation.

The Philippines is known as a pageant powerhouse, and Manalo's performance has generated immense national excitement.

Ahtisa is recognised for her poised and elegant stage presence, which many commentators believe will make her a standout during the evening gown and swimsuit portions of the competition. Furthermore, she is widely considered a master of projection, known for her impactful runway walk and strong communication skills, qualities that are essential during the final question-and-answer segment.

Should she win this year's contest, Ahtisa Manalo will become the fifth Filipina to be crowned Miss Universe, following the victories of Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach, Margie Moran, and Gloria Diaz. As she enters the final stage of the competition, Manalo carries the hopes of a nation eager to add another coveted crown to its impressive pageant history.

Meet the Miss Universe 2025 Hosts and Expert Judges

The global broadcast will be helmed by an experienced team. Hosting the English-language broadcast of the pageant is:

American comedian Steve Byrne.

Puerto Rican actress and 1993 Miss Universe pageant winner Dayanara Torres.

The 2022 pageant winner, R'Bonney Gabriel.

The eventual winner of the Miss Universe 2025 crown will be determined by a distinguished and diverse judging panel:

The main panel includes Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova, Zimbabwean colonel Miniyothabo Francisca Baloyi, and Filipino singer Louie Heredia.

Additional main competition judges are Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, Miss Thailand 1998 Nok Chalida, author Ismael Cala, model Sharon Fonseca, Indian Olympic badminton bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, and Brazilian artist Romero Britto.

The combination of pageant royalty, military expertise, sporting champions, and artistic vision ensures the winner of Miss Universe 2025 will be judged on far more than just beauty.