Bella Hadid's romance with Colorado cowboy Nathan Lacy has taken a new turn, months after an unnamed source described them as 'just friends'. After earlier sightings fuelled speculation, the pair were photographed sharing affectionate moments at a hockey game in November. Reports also identified Lacy as Hadid's boyfriend.

Bella Hadid and Nathan Lacy's Earlier Sightings

Hadid and Lacy were reportedly spotted together during Milan Fashion Week earlier in 2026, prompting speculation about their connection. Further sightings in August reportedly included an event in Crested Butte and a golf outing, keeping speculation alive despite the earlier denial. Lacy has also been described as a fifth-generation local resident. In September, reports said they were seen grocery shopping in Crested Butte, using images obtained by DeuxMoi. Hadid had not publicly discussed a new relationship following her reported split from professional equestrian Adan Banuelos.

The July 'Just Friends' Denial

In July, a report said Hadid was single and that Lacy was 'just a friend', citing an unnamed source described as close to the model. The same report identified Lacy as the brother of Rachael Lacy, an artist and horse enthusiast who is friends with Hadid. It also said Hadid had been enjoying downtime in Colorado with friends and family.

Who Is Nathan Lacy?

Reports identified Lacy as the man pictured with Hadid and described him as a Colorado-based cowboy who works on his family's ranch. He is also a construction project manager, and his father reportedly owns a construction company in the area.

Reports Say Hadid Is Dating Lacy

Hadid reportedly purchased a property in Crested Butte, Colorado, for $5.5 million (£4.2 million). A listing agent identified Lacy as the model's boyfriend, according to reports. Hadid had also been living in the area for several months. The reporting did not establish that the pair shared the property or that the purchase was made because of their relationship.

PDA-Filled Hockey Game Appearance

Hadid attended the Colorado Avalanche's match against the Detroit Red Wings at Denver's Ball Arena on 7 November. Footage shared by the NHL and the Avalanche showed Lacy holding her leg as they watched the game.

In a post shared around 9–10 November, Hadid uploaded an Instagram carousel featuring affectionate photographs of the pair. In one image, Lacy appeared to bite her chin while she made a playful expression. Other photographs showed them embracing and sitting close together. The model also debuted a platinum-blonde hairstyle and wore an Avalanche jersey.

Her caption celebrated her connection to Colorado and her enthusiasm for hockey, describing herself as a 'Colorado girl at heart'. She also highlighted the NHL and NHLPA's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

Hadid's Previous Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Hadid was previously in a relationship with professional equestrian Adan Banuelos. They were first linked in 2023 after reportedly meeting through their shared interest in horses. Their split was reported in January 2026, although reports in February said they had reconciled. A July report later described Hadid as single, citing an unnamed source close to her. Both Banuelos and Lacy have connections to the Western and equestrian lifestyle, although Hadid has not commented on any similarities between the relationships.