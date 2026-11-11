A Virginia jury found Naresh Bhatt guilty of murdering his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, after approximately four hours of deliberation. She disappeared from Manassas Park, and her remains have never been recovered. The verdict followed his admission that he dismembered and disposed of her body, although he maintained that he found her dead and did not kill her.

On 10 November 2026, jurors convicted Bhatt, 39, of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body. He faces 20 years to life for murder, with up to five years each for the two body-related offences. Sentencing is scheduled for 12 March 2027.

Naresh Bhatt's Account of His Wife's Death

Bhatt testified that he found Mamta unresponsive at 4am on 30 July 2024, with pills and pesticides nearby. He said he tried to revive her for 45 minutes to an hour but did not call 911 because he was frightened.

He maintained that she died by suicide. He said he used a saw and knives to dismember her over a day to a day and a half.

Bhatt said finding Mamta triggered his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Defence psychologist Dr Barry Rosenfeld testified that Bhatt met the criteria for PTSD and that panic and difficulty thinking clearly could be consistent with the condition. Rosenfeld said he could not establish what Bhatt was thinking beyond Bhatt's account.

Prosecutors Challenge His Account

Bhatt's admission contradicted his earlier statements that Mamta had left and might be in New York or Texas. During cross-examination, prosecutor Matthew Sweet called him a liar. Bhatt replied, 'Yes', prompting courtroom applause.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sarah Sami called his explanation a 'made up crazy story' and said Bhatt got rid of Mamta 'like garbage'. She questioned why someone finding his wife dead would not call emergency services.

Defence attorney Tracey Lenox argued reasonable doubt remained. She challenged abuse allegations, describing Mamta as unhappy and pressured to stay married.

Evidence Presented at Trial

Prosecutors said Bhatt bought the power saw on 2 June 2024, before the date they alleged he killed Mamta. He later gave it to a landscaper, who handed it to police. Testing found DNA samples consistent with Mamta's profile.

A witness from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science testified that it was 'beyond likely' most blood on the bedroom carpet belonged to Mamta. Forensic analyst Iris Dalley Graff described evidence suggesting the carpet had been moved and cleaned. The defence challenged what the findings established about the blood's origin.

Footage showed Bhatt wearing gloves and dumping bags into rubbish dumpsters. He said they contained Mamta's belongings, not her remains.

Mamta Kafle's Disappearance and Missing Remains

Mamta, 28, was a nurse. After she missed work on 1 August 2024, concerns were raised. Bhatt reported her missing on 5 August and was arrested on 22 August.

Her brother testified that she sent him a photograph apparently showing a black eye and said Bhatt caused it. A friend said Bhatt gave her Mamta's jewellery and wedding ring.

Mamta's remains have not been recovered. During closing arguments, Sami told jurors that her family might never perform her last rites.