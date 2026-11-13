A federal prosecutor has warned Sen. Richard Blumenthal to preserve records relating to his White House ballroom inquiry, accusing the Democrat of intimidating private donors through his congressional investigation.

Blumenthal, who has been investigating who is funding Donald Trump's ballroom, said he 'will not be intimidated'.

'Significant Legal Consequences'

Aaron Reitz, the US attorney for the Southern District of Texas and Houston's top federal prosecutor, sent the Connecticut senator a warning letter over his inquiry into ballroom funding, the Associated Press reported.

Reitz directed Blumenthal to preserve all records relevant to the inquiry and accused him of intimidating 'citizens for engaging in philanthropic practices that will benefit our nation for generations'.

The letter warned that failing to preserve the records could bring 'significant legal consequences', and accused Blumenthal of using congressional oversight to target private citizens over their political associations, Newsmax reported.

After the election, @SenBlumenthal & his allies think they can intimidate Americans for their constitutionally protected associations w/ President Trump.



Congress is not a weapon to be wielded against the American people.



I'm taking the first step to stop this abuse of power. pic.twitter.com/SxKJflB1t6 — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 11, 2026

On X, Reitz called Blumenthal's investigative authority a 'weapon', writing: 'I'm taking the first step to stop this abuse of power.'

The letter is a records-preservation demand. It did not announce charges against Blumenthal or establish that he is under formal investigation. The Houston Chronicle noted it was unclear what jurisdiction Reitz's office would have over a Connecticut senator or a congressional inquiry.

The Donor Letters

On 21 October, Blumenthal announced that he had written to more than a dozen previously undisclosed ballroom donors after The Washington Post identified them. His office said the letters were part of a probe into potential waste, fraud and abuse involving the ballroom and other Trump construction projects.

He is seeking details on the donors' involvement and whether their contributions raise concerns about corporate influence over the administration.

The White House says about $400 million (£301 million) in private donations is funding the ballroom. A contractor estimate obtained by The Washington Post put the broader East Wing project at $600 million (£451 million), including taxpayer funding.

'I Will Not Be Intimidated'

Blumenthal called the threat 'baseless'. On X, he wrote: 'This investigation into me for conducting a congressional inquiry is just the latest in a series of unlawful actions' by the administration. He vowed to keep investigating.

This investigation into me for conducting a congressional inquiry is just the latest in a series of unlawful actions on the part of the Trump Admin attempting to intimidate Members of Congress for engaging in constitutionally protected activity. 1/ pic.twitter.com/vrOvioHtC2 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 12, 2026

Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters on Thursday that there were no open investigations into Democrats' rhetoric, and acknowledged that warning of looming investigations is not a crime, the AP reported. He still voiced concern about what he called threats against the administration.

The clash is part of a wider showdown. White House counsel Will Scharf has warned House Democrats that their planned probes 'may amount to blatant criminality', and Trump has accused Democrats of 'extortion' and ordered his attorney general to investigate.

Members of Congress enjoy broad protection for legitimate legislative acts under the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause, although its precise scope can depend on the conduct involved.

Blanche has insisted the department will not be deterred. 'We will not back down. This will not slow us down. This will not stop us,' he told Fox News on Monday. Democrats are set to take control of both chambers when the new Congress convenes in January, but their tools are limited. Subpoenas can be hard to enforce, and criminal contempt referrals would go to Blanche's own department, where they would almost certainly not be acted on, the AP noted.