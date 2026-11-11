Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth defended President Donald Trump's Iran strategy, while Vice President JD Vance blamed the conflict for midterm losses, highlighting political differences.

Trump said he would hold off on further strikes while keeping pressure on Tehran. Rubio said sanctions and a naval blockade could achieve US objectives; Hegseth said he would launch the war again.

Rubio Defends Trump's Iran Strategy

After G7 meetings in Paris on 10 November, Rubio said major strikes were unnecessary if economic pressure could achieve the administration's objectives. He said the measures were hurting Iran.

Asked how unified the administration was, Rubio said Trump takes advice but makes the final decision. 'But in the end, the decision is the President. And once the President chooses a direction, it's our job in this administration to execute on the President's direction', he said.

A social media user said in a Threads post that Rubio and Hegseth appeared before cameras to stress that they were following Trump's orders. 'It is EXTREMELY telling that both Hegseth and Rubio went in front of cameras today to clarify that they have been following Trump's orders', the account wrote. 'The message is clear: Trump is no longer the power they are most afraid of'. This was commentary, not evidence that Trump's authority had weakened.

Hegseth Backs Trump's Decision Despite Vance Criticism

At a Pentagon news conference on 10 November, Hegseth was asked about Vance's claim that the Iran war contributed to midterm losses. He said he respected Vance and would not engage in 'finger-pointing', adding that 'politics is not really my thing'.

Hegseth backed Trump's decision to launch the war, saying he would do it again 'to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon'. He avoided a personal clash but defended the decision Vance blamed for the losses.

Hegseth dismissed Republican Representative Thomas Massie's impeachment effort as a 'political spectacle'. Massie filed eight articles alleging misconduct involving military operations in Iran and Yemen, strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels, operations involving Venezuela, and alleged retaliation against Senator Mark Kelly over his statements.

The House voted 211–204 to refer the resolution to the Judiciary Committee. The vote did not establish the allegations as true.

Vance Blames Iran War for Midterm Losses

On 4 November, Vance wrote on X: 'The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night'.

One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026

He challenged Republicans to defend losing the Senate for six years. He cited living costs, America First policies and US relations with Israel as voter concerns.

Trump acknowledged the war was one factor in Republican losses, citing petrol (gasoline) prices and opposition. He nevertheless said he would make the same decision again to prevent Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Vance Defends Hegseth Amid Impeachment Push

Despite criticising the war's electoral cost, Vance defended Hegseth against impeachment. 'This isn't about Iran, this is about the fact that Pete took on the bureaucracy at the Pentagon', he wrote.

Has Pete Hegseth committed impeachable crimes? The question is absurd and the answer is: obviously not.



Like so much of Congress, impeachment has become a ridiculous show that stands in for actual policymaking. Congress has so many tools for registering its policy disagreements.… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 10, 2026

That support complicates claims of a personal split: Vance questioned the war's political consequences but defended Hegseth against Massie's effort. The disagreement concerns the strategy's cost, not proof of a breakdown between the officials.