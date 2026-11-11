Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth Back Trump's Iran War as JD Vance's Midterm Criticism Exposes White House Tensions
Rubio argued sanctions and a naval blockade could achieve US objectives without further major strikes
Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth defended President Donald Trump's Iran strategy, while Vice President JD Vance blamed the conflict for midterm losses, highlighting political differences.
Trump said he would hold off on further strikes while keeping pressure on Tehran. Rubio said sanctions and a naval blockade could achieve US objectives; Hegseth said he would launch the war again.
Rubio Defends Trump's Iran Strategy
After G7 meetings in Paris on 10 November, Rubio said major strikes were unnecessary if economic pressure could achieve the administration's objectives. He said the measures were hurting Iran.
Asked how unified the administration was, Rubio said Trump takes advice but makes the final decision. 'But in the end, the decision is the President. And once the President chooses a direction, it's our job in this administration to execute on the President's direction', he said.
A social media user said in a Threads post that Rubio and Hegseth appeared before cameras to stress that they were following Trump's orders. 'It is EXTREMELY telling that both Hegseth and Rubio went in front of cameras today to clarify that they have been following Trump's orders', the account wrote. 'The message is clear: Trump is no longer the power they are most afraid of'. This was commentary, not evidence that Trump's authority had weakened.
Hegseth Backs Trump's Decision Despite Vance Criticism
At a Pentagon news conference on 10 November, Hegseth was asked about Vance's claim that the Iran war contributed to midterm losses. He said he respected Vance and would not engage in 'finger-pointing', adding that 'politics is not really my thing'.
Hegseth backed Trump's decision to launch the war, saying he would do it again 'to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon'. He avoided a personal clash but defended the decision Vance blamed for the losses.
Hegseth dismissed Republican Representative Thomas Massie's impeachment effort as a 'political spectacle'. Massie filed eight articles alleging misconduct involving military operations in Iran and Yemen, strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels, operations involving Venezuela, and alleged retaliation against Senator Mark Kelly over his statements.
The House voted 211–204 to refer the resolution to the Judiciary Committee. The vote did not establish the allegations as true.
Vance Blames Iran War for Midterm Losses
On 4 November, Vance wrote on X: 'The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night'.
He challenged Republicans to defend losing the Senate for six years. He cited living costs, America First policies and US relations with Israel as voter concerns.
Trump acknowledged the war was one factor in Republican losses, citing petrol (gasoline) prices and opposition. He nevertheless said he would make the same decision again to prevent Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Vance Defends Hegseth Amid Impeachment Push
Despite criticising the war's electoral cost, Vance defended Hegseth against impeachment. 'This isn't about Iran, this is about the fact that Pete took on the bureaucracy at the Pentagon', he wrote.
That support complicates claims of a personal split: Vance questioned the war's political consequences but defended Hegseth against Massie's effort. The disagreement concerns the strategy's cost, not proof of a breakdown between the officials.
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