A new video of Mitch McConnell remaining silent when asked about Republican midterm election losses has intensified scrutiny of the senator's health.

Filmed on Capitol Hill in Washington after the 3 November midterms, the clip has been dubbed a 'proof of life' video online and shows the Kentucky Republican offering no response to a direct question about his party's setbacks.

The encounter comes after a three-month absence earlier this year, when McConnell was hospitalised in June following a fall. He returned to Senate business in September using a wheelchair, and his recovery had already prompted extensive online speculation.

Mitch McConnell Video Captures a Question Without an Answer

Newsmax congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt approaches McConnell as he is escorted through the Capitol in the short recording. She asks for his reaction to the election results, which put Democrats on course to control both chambers of Congress in January.

McConnell appears to turn towards the reporter at first. He then looks away without answering, eventually raising his gaze as Duchardt continues trying to elicit a response. The footage lasts about 20 seconds. It is not an official health update released by McConnell's office.

The silence is notable because the question concerns a significant political setback for his party. Yet the exchange offers no explanation for his lack of response. It does not establish whether he heard the reporter, chose not to answer or was experiencing a health problem.

The clip has circulated widely on X, where some users called the situation 'inexcusable'. Others questioned why staff continued accompanying him through the Capitol or suggested he should no longer serve. Those reactions are opinions and do not amount to findings about his medical condition.

Hospital Stay, Polio History and Official Account

McConnell, 84, was admitted to hospital after falling at home in June. During his extended absence, speculation about his condition increased, with some online accounts making unsupported claims about the severity of his illness.

In a July statement to constituents, McConnell said he had been briefly unconscious after the fall. He also disclosed treatment for mild pneumonia. He said doctors had ruled out a concussion, stroke, heart attack, fractures and other serious conditions.

The congressional attending physician's office attributed several falls to the lingering effects of childhood polio. Its statement said McConnell had moved from hospital treatment towards intensive physical therapy intended to rebuild strength and reduce further falls.

That official account does not substantiate the more extreme claims about his condition circulating online. Nor does silence in one brief recorded encounter justify a diagnosis.

Difficult Rehabilitation and Return to the Senate

When McConnell returned in September, he acknowledged that rehabilitation had been difficult. 'My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process,' he said, adding that childhood polio had made matters harder. He said he was continuing physical therapy and hoped to attend important votes.

His return provided a public appearance after weeks of demands for visible proof that he was recovering. The latest footage has shifted attention from whether he would return to how actively he can carry out his duties.

McConnell previously led Senate Republicans and has said he will retire when his term ends in January. He has represented Kentucky in the chamber since 1985.

His September statement also said he had assured Senate Republican leader John Thune that he would try to attend tough votes. Physical therapy was still ongoing on doctors' advice.