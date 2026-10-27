Taylor Swift used her Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame acceptance speech to remind Brad Paisley of a touring prank she said had a painfully noisy aftermath: thousands of live crickets inside her bus.

Speaking at Nashville's Music City Center on 26 October, Swift recalled the incident from 2007, when she opened for Paisley on his Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour. What was intended as a practical joke, she said, left her struggling to sleep long afterwards.

'For months I couldn't sleep,' Swift said, imitating the insects' persistent chirping as she revisited her early years on the road. Paisley had introduced her at the ceremony, describing her as 'the voice of a generation.'

A Tour Prank With a Noisy Aftermath

Swift jokingly suggested that she and Paisley had been estranged since 2007 before explaining the supposed reason to the audience.

'You took a tour prank too far, filled my entire tour bus with live crickets, thousands of them,' she said. She added that she had considered getting a pet lizard to deal with the insects.

The story placed a less glamorous memory of touring alongside the evening's celebration of her career. Rather than recalling a difficult performance or a missed opportunity, Swift described trying to rest in a bus filled with chirping insects.

Her remarks about an estrangement were delivered as a joke during an introduction and acceptance speech. They should not be read as confirmation that the two singers had maintained a private feud for nearly two decades. The cricket incident was Swift's recollection of their time touring together.

An Honour Rooted in Her Nashville Beginnings

At 36, Swift became the youngest writer inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her selection had been announced in August, with the singer recognised in the contemporary songwriter/artist category.

The Nashville honour followed her induction into the separate Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year. Both recognised the writing at the centre of a career that began in country music before expanding into pop and other styles.

Monday's ceremony also included a bluegrass performance of 'Love Story' by Lainey Wilson. Other honourees included Lyle Lovett, Shawn Camp, Lee Thomas Miller, Bruce Channel and J.I. Allison, while George Strait received the Career Maker Award.

Twenty Years After Her Debut

Beyond the cricket anecdote, Swift's speech focused on the people and experiences that shaped her songwriting. The induction came shortly after the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, released in 2006.

She credited Nashville with teaching her the fundamentals that later allowed her to work across genres and collaborate with different musicians. She also described fellow songwriters as formative influences who helped guide her as she grew up.

That connection began well before her first album. As a child, Swift travelled to Nashville hoping to attract music-industry attention. Her family moved to the area when she was 14, and she began developing her craft alongside professional writers at Sony/ATV.

The city offered both the opportunity to pursue country music and a community in which to learn songwriting. Monday's induction recognised the career that followed, while her story about Paisley recalled one particularly unwelcome soundtrack to its beginnings.