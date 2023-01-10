The much-awaited Galaxy S23 series of smartphones are likely to go official next month. So, the Korean tech giant is sparing no effort to build hype around its upcoming Galaxy S-series phones.

In addition to gearing up for the impending Galaxy S23 series launch, Samsung is reportedly working on its flagship mobile chip. Notably, this SoC will be powering up the future Galaxy S lineup.

Past leaks indicate Samsung is planning to stop using Exynos chips to power up its flagship smartphones. Now, another shred of information regarding this purported chipset has popped up on the internet.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, Samsung MX (mobile division) might showcase its first-ever in-house mobile chipset next month. There is a possibility that the company might unveil the chipset alongside the Galaxy S23 lineup next month.

Samsung MX CEO TM Roh will probably give fans their frst official look into the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series trio during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

TM Roh will reveal the latest information on the "Galaxy dedicated chip" at the Galaxy S23 launch event. pic.twitter.com/yw7e8KcxxL — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 8, 2023

To those unaware, the next Galaxy Unpacked event is reportedly slated to take place on February 1, 2023. However, the upcoming chipset might power up the Galaxy S25 series.

If Samsung doesn't deviate from its launch pattern, the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones could see the light of day in early 2025. Amid the lack of official confirmation, key specifications of the high-end chipset have surfaced online.

If rumours popping up on the internet turn out to be true, the high-end processor will be fabbed on Samsung Foundry's 2nd or 3rd-generation 3nm GAA fabrication process.

Samsung MX's rumoured team comprises more than a whopping thousand engineers. Notably, the team even includes Apple's semiconductor specialist.

If Samsung's upcoming chipset manages to garner popularity among users, the company might completely ditch the Exynos chips for its Galaxy devices.

The team developing Exynos chipsets currently works for Samsung's System LSI division. If Samsung stops making Exynos chipsets, this team will reportedly shift its focus to making semiconductor chips that power up automobiles.

Aside from this, the team might collaborate with other brands to make mobile chips. However, mid-range Galaxy devices are likely to continue getting Exynos chips at least for the next few years.