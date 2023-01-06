Samsung fans are waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. However, the Korean tech giant is still mum on the exact launch date of its next flagship phones.

Yet, some reports claim the Galaxy S23 series trio will break cover in February 2023. To those unaware, the Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Ahead of its launch, the Galaxy S22 series successors continue to float around the rumour mill. Moreover, the upcoming smartphones have made multiple appearances online in the form of leaked renders.

Now, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have popped up on the internet again through some high-res press images. The leaked images showcase the new flagship series in full glory.

The Galaxy S23+ will retain the outward appearance of its predecessor. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, seems to adopt a different design than the current-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The upcoming Ultra model house an all-new rear camera setup. Moreover, it has a Galaxy Note-like boxy silhouette. The upcoming S-series phones will be available in four eye-catching colour options.

The handsets will debut highly appealing green and pink colourways that are likely to immediately garner popularity among Samsung fans. Aside from this, the lineup has subtle design changes that separate the new series from its predecessor.

BREAKING: Leaked Galaxy S23 high-res images reveal full design https://t.co/YRPG2d9wN4 — SamMobile (@SamMobiles) January 5, 2023

Notably, the camera setup has ditched the Contour Cut design. Instead, the company has adopted a more flushed approach for the camera module.

For instance, the back panel features slightly protruding camera cutouts. Moreover, the back panel has a seamless design. As a result, the Galaxy S23 series has a minimalist look, while the outgoing Galaxy S22 phones have bolder designs.

It will be interesting to see whether this welcome change for the Galaxy S23 series will trickle to future flagships as well. Samsung is expected to unveil the next S-series phones at the Unpacked 2023 event, which will reportedly take place on February 1.