Motorola recently launched the Edge 2022 smartphone for select markets. The device will be available for purchase in the US. However, details about its global availability and pricing are still scarce.

Notably, the Motorola Edge 2022 is the first smartphone to pack the Dimensity 1050 SoC under the hood. Moreover, it has a robust battery unit and sports a large OLED screen. Further, the device offers swift charging support.

The rear panel of the Motorola Edge 2022 is made using high-quality polymethyl methacrylate and acrylic glass material. The sides of the phone are made of plastic. Also, the Edge 2022 carries an IP52 rating for water resistance.

The phone measures 7.99mm and weighs 170 grams. It sports a 6.6-inch 10-bit OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen has a hole punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge 2022 comes with HDR10 Plus playback support. An in-display fingerprint scanner handles biometrics. The phone gets a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset. This processor teams up with 8GB of RAM to deliver exceptional performance.

Aside from this, it will offer a hearty 256GB of onboard storage capacity. Regrettably, the built-in storage doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.

The Motorola Edge 2022 runs on Android 12 OS with a layer of My UX on top. The phone also packs a capable Arm Mali-G610 MC3 GPU for graphics. In the photography department, the Edge 2022 houses three rear-mounted cameras. This rear camera setup comprises a 50MP main, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor.

A robust 5,000mAh battery will be powering up the entire system. Notably, this cell supports 30W fast TurboPower wired and 15W fast wireless charging.

It offers reverse wireless charging support as well. Other notable features include a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Also, the device supports mmWave 5G and Wi-Fi 6E.

The Motorola Edge 2022 smartphone's price in the US is $499. For this price, you get the 8GB RAM+256GB storage model. Motorola is currently preparing to host a launch event on September 8, where it will unveil the new Edge series smartphones.