A powerful sonic boom rattled homes across Boston and parts of Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon, with meteorologists suggesting the noise may have been caused by a bolide meteor entering the atmosphere east of the city. The sound was reported at about 2:30 p.m. EDT, and residents described a sharp blast that left some people wondering whether an explosion had taken place.

The reports began after a bright flash was detected by NOAA's GOES-19 lightning mapping system, with spaceflight meteorologist Nick Stewart arguing on X that the signal did not match active thunderstorms. He said the flash was 'pretty distinctive of a bolide/meteor reentry' and identified it as the likely source of the loud boom heard across the region.

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Boston Sonic Boom

What made the incident unnerving was not just the volume, but the reach. Accounts collected online suggested the boom was heard well beyond the Massachusetts capital, with one WCVB viewer saying the noise sounded like an explosion and was felt across multiple areas.

Stanley Fung, a Boston resident who recorded the event, described it as a 'sonic boom,' a phrase that quickly became the working explanation as speculation spread online.

🚨 do you understand what just happened over Boston..



A massive sonic boom shook eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island this afternoon - houses rattled from Cambridge to Cape Cod and swamped 911 lines.



It was a bolide. A meteor exploded in the atmosphere off the coast.



-… https://t.co/MSSYE2jOeV pic.twitter.com/MvHr1BUwbf — BuBBliK (@k1rallik) May 30, 2026

The sound stretched as far as Rhode Island, roughly 70 miles away, though the precise origin has not been confirmed by local officials. A loud noise with a wide footprint invites instant theories, but the public record, at least for now, remains cautious.

Meteor Theory

Some of the most vivid descriptions came from social media, where residents compared the blast to an impact or a house-shaking detonation. One user wrote that their 'whole house shook,' while another in Brighton reported a similarly startling experience. Unverified reports of power outages also circulated, but those claims were not confirmed.

The uncertainty has not stopped people from linking the noise to a meteor, and the satellite imagery explanation gives the theory a degree of scientific weight. Stewart's view was that the flash detected by GOES-19 aligned with a meteor entering the atmosphere rather than a thunderstorm.

A Familiar Pattern

The Boston incident also fits a pattern that has become oddly familiar. Just two days earlier, a similar sonic boom was reported in South Carolina, where the US Geological Survey said the noise may have been a sonic boom and ruled out seismic activity. That earlier case, like this one, showed how quickly a sudden atmospheric event can send people searching for explanations before officials have time to catch up.

Flash density data points to a bolide or meteor reentry east of Boston as the likely source of the loud boom reported in the area. https://t.co/dbQKPClcAX pic.twitter.com/JMnl66OO76 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 30, 2026

Sonic booms are created when an object moves through the atmosphere faster than the speed of sound, and they can be produced by aircraft, spacecraft or meteors. In this case, the meteor theory may prove to be right, or it may be replaced by a more ordinary explanation once authorities publish more information. For now, the best that can be said is that Boston heard something big, saw a flash and was left waiting for the science to settle the argument.