Waived for Mac McClung: Former Sixer Julian Champagnie Breaks Spurs Record to Ignite Game 7 Finals Berth
Champagnie's journey from being waived by the 76ers to becoming a crucial player for the Spurs in the NBA Finals.
With the Philadelphia 76ers already eliminated from the playoffs after a second-round exit, one of the most notable late-postseason storylines has come from a former Sixer who barely featured in Philadelphia but is now playing a key role for the San Antonio Spurs. Julian Champagnie scored 20 points in Saturday's Game 7 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, helping the Spurs defeat the defending champions 111-103 and secure a Finals meeting with the New York Knicks.
The result sent San Antonio into the NBA Finals, but it also brought renewed attention to Philadelphia's decision to waive Champagnie in 2023 to create room for Mac McClung on a two-way contract. At the time, the move drew little attention, but Champagnie's emergence as a reliable playoff contributor has since brought it back into focus.
From Waivers to the NBA Finals
Champagnie's rise has become one of the more notable development stories of the postseason. He appeared in only two games for Philadelphia during the 2022-23 season, missing both of his field-goal attempts before being moved on. Since joining San Antonio, he has steadily established himself within the rotation and become a consistent option on the wing.
That progression was clear throughout the regular season. Champagnie started 68 of 82 games, featured in every game for a second straight year and posted career highs in scoring, rebounding and assists while shooting above 38% from beyond the arc.
His role has carried into the playoffs, where he has provided secondary scoring alongside San Antonio's primary options.
Record Night from Deep
Against Oklahoma City, Champagnie's impact came largely from outside shooting. He made six three-pointers and finished with 20 points, with ESPN noting that 18 of those points came from beyond the arc. His shooting helped San Antonio maintain spacing in a high-pressure Game 7 and stretched the Thunder defence at key moments.
Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 22 points, but Champagnie's perimeter scoring proved an important complement, particularly in a game decided in the final stretch.
The performance continued a pattern seen throughout the postseason, with Champagnie repeatedly providing timely scoring support rather than isolated bursts.
Familiar Foe Awaits
The Finals matchup against the New York Knicks adds a further subplot for Champagnie. Earlier in the season, he set a Spurs franchise record with 11 three-pointers and scored a career-high 36 points in a comeback win over New York, one of the standout performances of San Antonio's campaign.
That history adds context to the series, with the Knicks now preparing to face a player who has already delivered a major scoring night against them this season.
New York's defensive focus is expected to centre on Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, but Champagnie's shooting presents another perimeter threat the Knicks will need to manage.
For San Antonio, his continued contribution has helped balance the offence, reducing pressure on the team's leading scorers and providing spacing in late-game situations.
Philadelphia Decision Revisited
Champagnie's postseason run has inevitably renewed discussion around Philadelphia's decision to waive him in 2023. The move was made to create roster flexibility for McClung, who had gained attention as a two-way guard and Slam Dunk Contest winner. At the time, Champagnie had played only limited minutes and was not projected as a long-term rotation piece.
Since then, their paths have diverged. Champagnie has developed into a regular contributor on a Finals team, while McClung has moved between NBA and G League opportunities with limited sustained time in an NBA rotation.
The contrast has become more visible as Champagnie's playoff role has grown, particularly with San Antonio advancing to the league's final stage.
Finals Stage Ahead
San Antonio now turns its attention to the Knicks, with Game 1 scheduled for Wednesday as the Spurs pursue their sixth NBA championship.
New York enters the series on an 11-game postseason winning streak, setting up a meeting between two of the league's most in-form teams. The matchup will test whether San Antonio's depth and shooting can remain effective against a defence that has been among the strongest in the playoffs.
For Champagnie, the task remains consistent with his role throughout the postseason: provide spacing, score efficiently when opportunities arise and support the Spurs' primary offensive options.
For Philadelphia, his emergence stands as a reminder of how quickly player evaluations can change. Two years after limited minutes in a Sixers uniform, Champagnie is now contributing on basketball's biggest stage and helping drive a Finals-bound team.
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