With the Philadelphia 76ers already eliminated from the playoffs after a second-round exit, one of the most notable late-postseason storylines has come from a former Sixer who barely featured in Philadelphia but is now playing a key role for the San Antonio Spurs. Julian Champagnie scored 20 points in Saturday's Game 7 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, helping the Spurs defeat the defending champions 111-103 and secure a Finals meeting with the New York Knicks.

Julian Champagnie (20 PTS, 6-10 3PM) played a HUGE part in the @spurs' Game 7 win tonight!



He joins Klay Thompson (2016) and Stephen Curry (2x) as the only players in NBA history to knock down 6+ 3PM in a Conference Finals Game 7 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zoWkyAmR3p — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2026

The result sent San Antonio into the NBA Finals, but it also brought renewed attention to Philadelphia's decision to waive Champagnie in 2023 to create room for Mac McClung on a two-way contract. At the time, the move drew little attention, but Champagnie's emergence as a reliable playoff contributor has since brought it back into focus.

From Waivers to the NBA Finals

Champagnie's rise has become one of the more notable development stories of the postseason. He appeared in only two games for Philadelphia during the 2022-23 season, missing both of his field-goal attempts before being moved on. Since joining San Antonio, he has steadily established himself within the rotation and become a consistent option on the wing.

Julian Champagnie: "I thought it was over. I ain't gonna lie to you. Getting waived with no warning, no nothing, explanation or anything, it was tough. Big, big shout out to the San Antonio Spurs taking an opportunity to a kid from Brooklyn"pic.twitter.com/rfSJ0EJDdK — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 31, 2026

That progression was clear throughout the regular season. Champagnie started 68 of 82 games, featured in every game for a second straight year and posted career highs in scoring, rebounding and assists while shooting above 38% from beyond the arc.

His role has carried into the playoffs, where he has provided secondary scoring alongside San Antonio's primary options.

Record Night from Deep

Against Oklahoma City, Champagnie's impact came largely from outside shooting. He made six three-pointers and finished with 20 points, with ESPN noting that 18 of those points came from beyond the arc. His shooting helped San Antonio maintain spacing in a high-pressure Game 7 and stretched the Thunder defence at key moments.

“There's no better feeling.”



Julian Champagnie (20 PTS, 6 3PM) and the Spurs leave OKC with a GAME 7 DUB! pic.twitter.com/Ei7dkJ4fpp — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2026

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 22 points, but Champagnie's perimeter scoring proved an important complement, particularly in a game decided in the final stretch.

Wemby:



"Julian's amazing. He deserves everything that he gets. He got cut in the NBA few years back. He's had tough moments...now he's taking this team to the NBA Finals" https://t.co/awnFPLVtql pic.twitter.com/yUduSnBtgr — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 31, 2026

The performance continued a pattern seen throughout the postseason, with Champagnie repeatedly providing timely scoring support rather than isolated bursts.

Familiar Foe Awaits

The Finals matchup against the New York Knicks adds a further subplot for Champagnie. Earlier in the season, he set a Spurs franchise record with 11 three-pointers and scored a career-high 36 points in a comeback win over New York, one of the standout performances of San Antonio's campaign.

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That history adds context to the series, with the Knicks now preparing to face a player who has already delivered a major scoring night against them this season.

New York's defensive focus is expected to centre on Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, but Champagnie's shooting presents another perimeter threat the Knicks will need to manage.

For San Antonio, his continued contribution has helped balance the offence, reducing pressure on the team's leading scorers and providing spacing in late-game situations.

Philadelphia Decision Revisited

Champagnie's postseason run has inevitably renewed discussion around Philadelphia's decision to waive him in 2023. The move was made to create roster flexibility for McClung, who had gained attention as a two-way guard and Slam Dunk Contest winner. At the time, Champagnie had played only limited minutes and was not projected as a long-term rotation piece.

In 2023, the 76ers cut Julian Champagnie in order to sign Mac McClung to a two-way contract.



The Spurs claimed him off waivers two days later.



Champagnie currently leads San Antonio in 3PM this postseason (38). pic.twitter.com/d6yyTuHe52 — Underdog (@Underdog) May 27, 2026

Since then, their paths have diverged. Champagnie has developed into a regular contributor on a Finals team, while McClung has moved between NBA and G League opportunities with limited sustained time in an NBA rotation.

The contrast has become more visible as Champagnie's playoff role has grown, particularly with San Antonio advancing to the league's final stage.

Finals Stage Ahead

San Antonio now turns its attention to the Knicks, with Game 1 scheduled for Wednesday as the Spurs pursue their sixth NBA championship.

The @spurs have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.



San Antonio will seek its sixth NBA championship.



The Spurs won their first title by defeating the Knicks in the 1999 NBA Finals. The teams will now meet again. pic.twitter.com/wCdd06dHwQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 31, 2026

New York enters the series on an 11-game postseason winning streak, setting up a meeting between two of the league's most in-form teams. The matchup will test whether San Antonio's depth and shooting can remain effective against a defence that has been among the strongest in the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks to their 10th straight postseason victory 🗽



See how New York stayed red hot on the road and moved within one win of the NBA Finals in Chasing History before Game 4 tips off tonight at 8pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/anudqGWfqS — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2026

For Champagnie, the task remains consistent with his role throughout the postseason: provide spacing, score efficiently when opportunities arise and support the Spurs' primary offensive options.

For Philadelphia, his emergence stands as a reminder of how quickly player evaluations can change. Two years after limited minutes in a Sixers uniform, Champagnie is now contributing on basketball's biggest stage and helping drive a Finals-bound team.