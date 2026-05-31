NASA said a meteor travelling at 75,000 miles per hour exploded over Massachusetts and nearby New Hampshire shortly after 2pm on Saturday, sending loud booms across parts of the north-eastern United States with an energy release equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT.

The agency said the fireball broke apart over north-eastern Massachusetts and south-eastern New Hampshire at an altitude of 40 miles, with residents in the area reporting a sudden blast strong enough to rattle homes.

The reports of booming sounds came before NASA publicly clarified what had happened. Social media users across the region said they heard an abrupt, powerful noise and some claimed their houses shook, prompting speculation over the cause until the US space agency said it had identified the event as a natural meteor and not falling space debris.

Blast Over Massachusetts Startled Residents

The update came from Jennifer Dooren, NASA's deputy news chief, who said in a statement to AFP that the object was not linked to any currently active meteor shower.

That matters because unusual fireballs often trigger instant guesses online, ranging from military activity to satellite debris. In this case, NASA was explicit. The object, the agency said, was natural.

Dooren said the fireball broke apart just after 2 p.m., or 1806 GMT, over a stretch covering north-eastern Massachusetts and south-eastern New Hampshire. According to NASA's account, the meteor was travelling at more than 120,000 kilometres per hour when it fragmented in the atmosphere.

The speed alone explains part of the violence of the event. So does the estimated force of the breakup, which NASA put at roughly 300 tons of TNT.

That figure gives shape to what residents said they experienced on the ground. The booms were not imagined, nor were they minor. People posted online that the sound was so sharp and forceful it shook their homes.

The source article does not name individual witnesses or specify which towns reported the noise, so those claims remain limited to broad accounts on social media, but they fit NASA's explanation that the energy released at breakup was enough to produce the booming sound heard across the region.

Details Rule Out Space Debris

One of the more important parts of NASA's statement was what the meteor was not. Dooren said it was 'not a re-entry of space debris or a satellite.' That distinction is likely to matter to readers because unexplained streaks or blasts in the sky are regularly misidentified in the first hours after they happen.

In a crowded information space, where clips and theories circulate faster than verification, the agency's wording cut through quickly. It also narrowed the story to what can actually be confirmed. Based on the source material, NASA has identified the event as a fireball, said it was a natural object, placed its breakup over part of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and estimated both its speed and explosive force.

There is no indication in the report of injuries, damage, or any official emergency response linked to the blast. There is also no suggestion that the meteor was part of a wider celestial event. NASA said plainly that it was not associated with any currently active meteor shower.

That leaves a fairly stark picture. A fast-moving object entered Earth's atmosphere over the north-eastern United States on Saturday afternoon and came apart high above the ground, producing a blast powerful enough to be heard and felt by people below.

Even by the standards of space-related oddities, it was the kind of event that punctures an ordinary weekend in an instant. The available evidence remains limited to NASA's statement, satellite imagery referenced in the source material and public reaction online.

What is confirmed is dramatic enough on its own: a meteor moving at extraordinary speed broke apart above Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and the atmosphere answered with a shockwave that people on the ground did not soon ignore.