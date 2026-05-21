Tuesday's evening rush hour descended into panic when a car burst into a giant ball of fire just steps from New York's famous Charging Bull. The New York Post confirmed the blast took place at the intersection of Broadway and Stone Street in the heart of the Financial District. It left pedestrians scrambling for cover right outside the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) headquarters, only a stone's throw from the iconic tourist landmark.

Footage across social media captured the moment the vehicle, reportedly linked to the MTA, became completely trapped in the blaze as heavy smoke filled the sky. A crowd had gathered to watch the fire from behind police lines, but the situation quickly turned dangerous when the flames flared up and caused a violent blast that pushed the fire straight toward them.

Wall Street Locked Down After Blast

When the blast tore through the busy spot, it triggered instant chaos as people shrieked and ran for cover. The New York City Fire Department was alerted to the burning vehicle at 5:42 p.m. local time, prompting a swift response from emergency crews who quickly locked down the surrounding roads to isolate and battle the flames.

A vehicle burst into flames and exploded near the iconic Charging Bull statue in New York City’s Wall Street district yesterday. pic.twitter.com/VLwV2BkY5A — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 20, 2026

Plumes of heavy smoke choked the sky above Wall Street as the blast disrupted one of New York's most crowded business hubs. Getting the situation under wraps was no quick task for emergency services, with officials confirming that crews spent nearly an hour and a half fighting the flames before the scene was finally safe.

Reddit Spots Bizarre Reactions Amid the Panic

The internet quickly latched onto the footage after it dropped on Reddit, where eagle-eyed viewers began picking apart the bizarre and amusing reactions hidden in the chaos. One particular eyewitness caught everyone's attention by refusing to drop their phone even while fleeing the danger zone, prompting a user to joke, 'Running and still filming though, priorities sorted!!'

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Attention quickly shifted to a woman in the lower corner of the footage who seemed completely unfazed by the danger, with a viewer pointing out that she looked to be having the time of her life. Her bright expression while escaping the blast left the internet thoroughly amused, as another person questioned, 'I'm like why she smiling like that? The whole run it was just e2e grins!!! 😂'

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Emergency services confirmed that nobody was hurt in the chaos. Investigators are now working to figure out exactly what sparked the fire, though police have stated there is currently nothing to suggest the explosion was a deliberate or criminal act.

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Charging Bull's Quirky Superstition

Sitting right by Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan, the Charging Bull stands as one of New York's defining landmarks and a universal emblem of American financial power. Yet, beyond its economic symbolism, the massive bronze beast has developed a wildly popular and far more eccentric reputation among the millions of holidaymakers who flock to see it every year.

The Charging Bull tips the scales at 3.5 tonnes (7,100 pounds), making it even larger and heavier than a Humvee. It's famous bronze anatomy features testicles roughly the size of slightly stretched footballs, which have turned into a must-see attraction in their own right. Visitors and city workers regularly line up to rub them, hoping the quirky tradition will bring them a bit of financial good fortune.

Tourists arriving from South America, Asia, and everywhere else across the globe offer the same reasoning for touching the statue's anatomy, simply explaining, 'it gives you good luck.'

Global Symbol of Financial Power

Ever since its debut, the monument has served as a global shorthand for the American financial system. Visitors from all corners of the earth, from Japan to Argentina, instantly associate the sculpture with economic muscle and success, repeatedly using words like strength and cash to describe what it stands for.

The Charging Bull has been anchored to the global image of Wall Street ever since it arrived. Whether you talk to tourists visiting from Argentina or Japan, the consensus is the same—the monument represents 'the prosperity of Wall Street,' with the conversation continually circling back to ideas of 'money,' 'strength,' and 'financial power.'

While most see it as a modern icon, a report by Atlas Obscura reveals a deeper historical link through a local Morris Street vendor. He views the sculpture as a direct nod to the origins of the trading floors, comparing it to a similar monument in Germany and reminding passersby that, 'Go back a few hundred years, and stock was literally livestock.'