Elon Musk has reacted after Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin suffered a dramatic rocket explosion during a test at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The incident involved Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, which was reportedly undergoing a static fire test at Launch Complex 36 when it erupted into a massive fireball late on Thursday night.

Footage circulating online appeared to show an initial detonation near the base of the rocket before smoke rapidly travelled upwards along the structure. Moments later, a second blast could be seen near the pointed nose of the spacecraft, with the entire vehicle then engulfed in bright yellow flames.

As videos of the explosion spread across social media, Musk responded with a short message on X that quickly drew attention online. The SpaceX owner wrote: 'Most unfortunate. Rockets are hard.' Blue Origin and Bezos later issued statements confirming that all personnel had been accounted for and were safe following the explosion.

Musk Responds After Explosion Rocks Blue Origin Test

The explosion reportedly took place shortly after 9 pm local time on Thursday, May 28, during what Blue Origin described as a 'hotfire test' involving the New Glenn rocket. Witness footage shared online captured the moment the rocket erupted into flames at the Florida launch site.

In several clips circulating on social media, a blast can first be seen near the base of the rocket before thick smoke begins moving up the shaft of the spacecraft. A second explosion then appears near the upper section of the vehicle before the entire rocket disappears inside a huge plume of bright yellow fire.

Shortly after videos of the incident began spreading online, Elon Musk posted his reaction on X. The billionaire SpaceX owner kept his response brief, writing: 'Most unfortunate. Rockets are hard.'

The five-word comment immediately drew attention, given the long-running rivalry between Musk and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos in the commercial space industry. However, Musk did not expand further on the incident or speculate on what may have caused the explosion.

Blue Origin later confirmed that an 'anomaly' had occurred during testing. In a statement shared on social media, a company spokesperson said: 'We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more.'

Most unfortunate. Rockets are hard. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2026

The company did not immediately provide further details about the damage caused to the New Glenn rocket or what stage of testing was taking place before the explosion occurred.

NASA had also not issued a public statement online or on X following the incident, despite that often being standard procedure after immediate breaking events involving launch activity at the Kennedy Space Centre.

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Jeff Bezos Breaks Silence After Fireball Incident

Jeff Bezos later addressed the explosion himself in a statement posted on X, confirming that no injuries had been reported following the incident at the launch facility.

The Amazon founder wrote: 'All personnel are accounted for and safe. It's too early to know the root cause, but we're already working to find it. Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it.'

All personnel are accounted for and safe. It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it. Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 29, 2026

Bezos' comments appeared to acknowledge the scale of the setback while also insisting that Blue Origin would continue moving forward after the failed test.

The incident also prompted a reaction from Mike Haridopolos, chair of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology subcommittee. Posting on X, Haridopolos said he had already spoken with NASA administrator Jared Isaacman following the explosion.

He wrote: 'I've already spoken with @NASAAdmin Jared Isaacman regarding the explosion of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket tonight at Kennedy Space Center.'

Haridopolos continued: 'I am grateful there were no reported injuries and thankful for the first responders, engineers, and launch crews who acted quickly. Praying for Florida's Space Coast and everyone involved.'

At this stage, officials have not publicly confirmed what triggered the explosion during the static fire test. Blue Origin has not announced whether the incident will affect future New Glenn testing schedules.