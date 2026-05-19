The latest round of severe storms in Michigan left thousands of residents repeatedly checking the DTE outage map as power disruptions spread across multiple counties, alongside rolling updates on Detroit weather, conditions in Grand Rapids, and reports from WOOD TV 8 as thunderstorms swept across the state on Monday afternoon. The system strengthened across Metro Detroit on 18 May 2026, with the National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac identifying a main threat window between mid-afternoon and evening, warning of damaging winds, hail and the possibility of isolated tornadoes as the line moved east.

A severe thunderstorm watch had already been issued earlier in the day across much of the Lower Peninsula, covering large portions of West Michigan and southeast Michigan, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties as well as Kent and Kalamazoo. Issued by the NOAA Storm Prediction Centre and the National Weather Service, it stayed in place through the afternoon and into the evening, with forecasters repeatedly flagging the risk of rapid intensification once storms organised.

In Woodland, one of the more striking local impacts came when strong winds tore part of the roof from the Lakewood Early Childhood Center. WOOD TV 8 carried viewer images showing debris scattered across the site after the system passed through. Officials had not released any verified structural assessment or cost estimate at the time of publication, and nothing concrete had emerged by late evening.

Fast-Changing Conditions Across Michigan

People across the region kept flicking between weather updates and the DTE outage map as conditions shifted almost minute to minute. It became one of those familiar storm-day habits — checking, refreshing, checking again — as reports of downed lines started to stack up.

PowerOutage.us data placed DTE Energy outages above 2,500 customers statewide late on 18 May 2026, with Oakland and Wayne counties among the hardest hit. The numbers didn't sit still for long, rising and falling as new outages were logged and crews worked through scattered damage.

Earlier forecasts from the National Weather Service had already pointed to a volatile setup as a cold front pushed across the state. By the time the main line reached Metro Detroit, it didn't take long for conditions to turn messy — strong gusts, debris in the air, power flickering in pockets.

Warnings had included wind gusts above 70 mph, the risk of falling trees, damaged lines, flying debris and isolated tornado development. Several rotating signatures were tracked as the storms moved through, though no tornadoes had been confirmed at the time this was filed.

DTE Energy had not issued any official figures on website traffic or call volumes during the event, so claims of surges in customer contact remain unverified.

West Michigan Sees 75mph Gusts as Damage Spreads Quickly

A 75 mph gust recorded at Gerald R. Ford International Airport stood out as one of the strongest readings of the day, underlining just how forceful the system became as it pushed through West Michigan.

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Across Kent, Allegan, Kalamazoo and Barry counties, damage reports began stacking up. In Byron Township, a tree came down onto Eastern Avenue after hitting power lines, blocking the road until crews could clear it. It wasn't quick work — several hours in some stretches.

In Dorr, two trees fell onto a home while a family sheltered in the basement. No injuries were reported. A local tree service operator, Joe Shaffer, said his crews were stretched quickly, responding to roughly 15 calls in a short burst as the storm moved through.

WOOD TV 8 also reported roof damage in Woodland at the Lakewood Early Childhood Center, where strong winds tore sections loose and left debris scattered across the grounds. No official assessment had been released, and figures circulating online were unverified.

Schools Hold Brief Shelter Orders as Storm Line Passes

Wayland Union Schools placed buildings under a shelter-in-place order for a short period as the storm line crossed the area, with secondary schools experiencing delayed dismissals while staff tracked conditions in real time. Bus routes were slowed or held depending on location, with timing varying by school.

Across West Michigan, officials issued repeated warnings telling residents to stay away from downed lines and blocked intersections. It was one of those afternoons where small decisions mattered — whether to travel, whether to wait — as trees came down in scattered pockets.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf confirmed that all students and staff at Lakewood Early Childhood Center were safe after the Woodland roof damage incident. The confirmation came after the worst of the weather had passed through, according to WOOD TV 8 reporting. No further updates had been provided on longer-term arrangements.

Damage Assessments Still Taking Shape

Meteorologists also noted possible gustnado activity near Gun Lake and Burnips as the system moved through. They are typically short-lived and weaker than tornadoes, but still capable of producing sudden bursts of damaging wind along storm boundaries.

For now, officials across affected counties are still piecing together the full picture. No final figures have been released for injuries, damage totals or outage duration, and assessments remain ongoing at local and state level.

Even after the storms moved east, people kept checking updates well into the evening as unsettled weather lingered in the forecast. For families dealing with damaged roofs, blocked roads and extended power cuts, Monday was a reminder of how quickly things can shift when the atmosphere turns.

As of publication, no full statewide totals had been confirmed for injuries or damage, with investigations and restoration work still underway across the affected areas.