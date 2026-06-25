Nancy Pelosi has disclosed two fresh options bets worth up to $6M (£4.5M), and for the investors who copy her every filing from their phones, the window to follow along is closing fast. The trades, logged in a congressional disclosure on 23 June 2026 and made through her husband Paul Pelosi's account, cover call options on Intel and Uber.

What She Actually Bought

The Periodic Transaction Report filed with the House Clerk shows 200 call options on Intel and 200 on Uber Technologies. Both carry a $50 strike price and expire on 19 March 2027.

The Intel position is disclosed in a band of $1M to $5M, the Uber position at $500,001 to $1M. The trades were executed on 29 May 2026 and reported on 23 June, inside the 45-day window the 2012 STOCK Act allows.

These are not share purchases. A call option is the right to buy at a fixed price later, so each contract controls 100 shares for a fraction of the upfront cost. The 200 Intel contracts give exposure to 20,000 shares at $50 each. Both bets were already deep in the money on filing day. Intel closed at $132.28 on 23 June 2026, per Nasdaq market data, more than two and a half times the $50 strike. Uber sat near $70.

With the strike sitting so far below the market, these are less a gamble on direction than a leveraged way to ride two stocks the portfolio already favours, which is part of why followers read them as conviction rather than a punt.

The Queen is back 👑



Nancy Pelosi just disclosed two new trades:$INTC calls — up to $5,000,000$UBER calls — up to $1,000,000



Both with a $50 strike price, expiring March 2027.



She's been quiet since January, but not anymore. pic.twitter.com/qqO05sLSQo — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@pelositracker) June 24, 2026

Why So Many People Copy Her

The pull is performance. Across 2025, the Pelosi portfolio returned 20.1%, ahead of the S&P 500's 16.6%, according to Unusual Whales' annual review of congressional trading. That gap is the whole reason an ordinary saver in Manchester or Cardiff would bother loading a US ticker into an app at all.

A cottage industry has grown around the habit. Tracking tools scrape the House disclosure database the moment a filing lands, then push it to phones as something close to a trade alert. Reddit threads on r/WallStreetBets pull apart the timing. There is even a US-listed fund built to mirror Democratic lawmakers' holdings, which UK investors can reach through international dealing accounts.

The Catch for Anyone Following Along

Here is the part that bites. Pelosi is not standing for re-election, and her obligation to disclose trades ends in January 2027. This filing could be one of the last the copycats ever get.

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The trades are also smaller than the filing alone implies. Quiver Quantitative puts her 2026 disclosed trading at $8.88M, well down from $48.6M in 2025 and $39.2M the year before. The tap is slowing before it closes.

And copying options is its own trap. Mirror the strike and expiry without the same capital cushion, and a single bad month can wipe the position to zero, while the original holder shrugs off a loss capped at the premium. The downside is not shared evenly.

The filing tells you where one famously sharp portfolio sees value. It does not tell you the entry price, and it certainly does not promise you the exit.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.