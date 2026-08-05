SpaceX faces its biggest test of investor appetite since its IPO this week, as 911.5 million insider‑held shares become eligible for sale on Thursday, greatly increasing the stock available for trading.

The share release comes after SpaceX posted stronger‑than‑expected quarterly results, though the stock declined after the earnings announcement. The timing puts fresh attention on trading activity as employees, executives and early investors gain the ability to sell shares.

Lock-Up Expiry Opens Door for SpaceX Insider Sales

The 911.5 million shares are held by company employees, executives and early investors who were restricted from trading after SpaceX's initial public offering.

Lock‑up agreements are common after public listings. They prevent major shareholders from selling immediately after a company goes public and give the market time to establish a trading pattern before additional stock becomes available.

Before Thursday's expiry, only a limited portion of SpaceX's outstanding shares was available for public trading, according to market data. The unlock will increase the number of shares eligible for trading, adding more than 900 million shares that could be bought or sold by investors.

The release does not mean all eligible shareholders will sell. Investors can choose to hold their positions, sell part of their holdings or take no action. The increase will give investors access to a much larger pool of SpaceX shares.

A bigger float can improve liquidity by increasing the number of shares available to buyers and sellers, while also providing a clearer view of how existing shareholders approach their holdings after restrictions expire.

The 911.5 million‑share unlock represents the largest expansion of tradable shares since SpaceX's listing. It comes after the company reported quarterly results that exceeded analyst expectations, though the stock declined following the earnings release.

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Shares Fall After Earnings Beat

SpaceX reported quarterly revenue of $7.8 billion, up 92% from the same period a year earlier. The company also reported a narrower net loss of $541 million, compared with a loss of about $1 billion during the same quarter last year.

The results reflected continued expansion across SpaceX's businesses, including its Starlink satellite internet service and launch operations. Starlink remained a major contributor to SpaceX's growth, while the company continued investing in additional infrastructure and computing capacity to support its operations.

Despite the earnings beat, shares moved lower after the update as investors assessed the company's financial outlook and spending plans. SpaceX said capital expenditure reached $18.4 billion during the quarter, with a large portion directed towards artificial intelligence infrastructure, including data centres and computing capacity.

Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen said during the earnings call that SpaceX expected its AI infrastructure investments to achieve payback in less than one year and that the company had deployed capital efficiently. The stock decline following the earnings report added another factor for investors to consider ahead of the share unlock.

Investors Assess Market Impact After Unlock

The focus after Thursday's expiry will turn to trading activity and whether eligible shareholders decide to sell shares. A higher volume of insider sales would increase the amount of stock available in the market, while limited selling activity would leave more shares held by existing investors.

The additional supply will enter the market after SpaceX's latest earnings report, which beat expectations but was followed by a decline in the company's share price. Lock‑up expirations often mark a transition after an IPO because early investors and employees gain greater flexibility over their holdings.

Thursday's release will give investors an indication of how the market absorbs a large block of previously restricted SpaceX shares now available for trading.