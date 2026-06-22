A cluster of super PACs sold to voters under progressive-sounding names has been traced to a Republican-funded nonprofit linked to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, after federal filings finally exposed who paid the bills.

The disclosures, lodged with the Federal Election Commission late on Saturday, 20 June 2026, confirmed long-running Democratic suspicions about groups including Lead Left PAC and Real Change PAC. Both committees spent aggressively to lift candidates regarded as the weakest possible general election opponents in competitive House seats.

The money trail ran through Conservative Americans PAC to a Virginia-based nonprofit, the American Prosperity Alliance.

Paper Trail Behind the 'Liberal' Branding

Filings with the FEC show that Lead Left PAC, which registered on 24 April 2026, received more than £2.2m ($3m) in May from Conservative Americans PAC. A second committee, Real Change PAC, took in roughly £890,000 ($1.2m) from the same source over the same period.

Conservative Americans PAC, founded in 2023, has drawn its funding this cycle from the American Prosperity Alliance, the nonprofit CNN describes as carrying ties to McCarthy. The same parent PAC has also routed money to the Senate Leadership Fund and other established Republican groups, undercutting the liberal branding stamped on its downstream committees.

Before the filings landed, the clearest hint of Republican provenance sat in plain sight. Punchbowl News reported that the metadata on Lead Left PAC's website carried a link to WinRed, the online fundraising clearinghouse used by Republican candidates.

Donors can be obscured further by routing money through a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, which is not obliged to name its own contributors.

The Texas Contest That Drew National Scrutiny

The sharpest example surfaced in Texas' 35th District, where Lead Left PAC poured money into adverts boosting Maureen Galindo, a self-described sex therapist and housing advocate whose remarks about Israel drew condemnation from figures in both parties. CNN, citing AdImpact data, put the spending above £566,000 ($750,000), while Punchbowl News reported a figure nearer £760,0000 ($1m), a discrepancy that reflects differing ad-tracking methods. By Punchbowl's account, Galindo had raised little money of her own and aired none of her own television adverts, leaving the outside spending to dominate her profile.

Galindo went on to lose the Democratic primary runoff to Johnny Garcia, a contest the party's House campaign arm seized on. A spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee branded the operation a 'cynical effort to rig Democratic primaries,' arguing that the attempt to elevate a damaged candidate had backfired. The committee said scrutiny of Galindo had instead powered Garcia to a comfortable win.

The strategy leans on a quirk in campaign finance timing. So-called pop-up super PACs can register with the FEC weeks before an election and spend without limit, yet their first reports detailing donors are not due until after voters have gone to the polls.

That sequencing let the committees intervene heavily in primaries while masking who was behind the adverts. Representative Jamie Raskin, quoted by Punchbowl News, warned that such concealment 'really degrades public discourse and just creates paranoia and uncertainty'.

Conservative Americans PAC has not hidden its intent. A spokesperson said Republicans were levelling the playing field after years of Democratic interference, adding that the party 'would be stupid not to take advantage' of a divided opposition.

Mixed Results Across a Widening Map

The returns on the spending have been uneven. In Pennsylvania's 7th District, Lead Left PAC spent more than £1m ($1.4m) opposing Bob Brooks, a top recruit who won his primary regardless, while a £222,000 ($300,000) push in Nebraska's 2nd District coincided with state Senator John Cavanaugh losing to Denise Powell.

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Real Change PAC mirrored the playbook in New Jersey's 7th District, where its support failed to stop Rebecca Bennett, and in Maine's 2nd District, where state Senator Joe Baldacci lost to state Auditor Matt Dunlap. Dunlap, who Politico reported benefited from upward of $500,000 in Real Change spending, was declared the winner of a light-red seat Democrats hope to hold in November.

A further group, California Blue PAC, backed Democrat Esther Kim-Varet in California's 40th District, an unsuccessful bid to head off the member-on-member contest now set between Republican Representatives Ken Calvert and Young Kim. Democrats suspect a similar effort is underway against Cait Conley, an Army veteran challenging Republican Mike Lawler in New York's 17th.

The episode lands awkwardly for Democrats, who were already split over whether their own House campaign arm should be wading into party primaries during a fiercely contested midterm cycle. Politico noted that pop-up super PACs of this kind, engineered around reporting deadlines, have grown more common in recent elections, suggesting the tactic is unlikely to disappear with these committees.

The filings have pulled back the curtain on who paid for the adverts, long after the ballots they were built to shape had already been counted.