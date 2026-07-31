The next-generation brokerage is offering access to more than 16,000 instruments, a 5.4% interest programme on eligible balances, and a tiered account structure it says rewards traders who stay active. Here is how the model works.

KEY POINTS

- Bullarion offers access to more than 16,000 tradable instruments across forex, stocks, indices, and commodities from a single account.

- The platform reports a 95% active client retention rate, a figure that significantly outpaces standard industry benchmarks.

- A 5.4% interest rate programme on eligible balances rewards active traders and keeps capital productive between positions.

- Eight account tiers scale from a $300 entry-level Intro account to a $250,000 VIP tier with spreads from 0.8 pips and 5x cashback.

Bullarion says it's built for traders who stay. The CFD brokerage, which offers access to more than 16,000 tradable instruments across forex, equities, indices, and commodities, has centred its value proposition on retention. The company points to one metric: a 95% active client retention rate.

Whether that figure holds up under scrutiny depends on how it's measured—but if accurate, it far exceeds typical industry benchmarks, where churn is high and retail CFD trading carries significant risk.

What the Platform Actually Does

At its core, Bullarion is a contract-for-difference (CFD) brokerage. Clients trade derivatives across four asset classes:

Forex : Major, minor, and emerging-market currency pairs

: Major, minor, and emerging-market currency pairs Stocks : CFDs on global equities without direct share ownership

: CFDs on global equities without direct share ownership Indices : Single positions tracking entire market benchmarks

: Single positions tracking entire market benchmarks Commodities: Energy, precious metals, and agricultural products

Onboarding involves three steps: registration, identity verification (aligned with KYC/AML requirements), and fundingfollowed by market access.

The 5.4% Play: Why It Matters

Of all Bullarion's features, the 5.4% interest rate programme on eligible balances is the most attention-grabbing.

The programme works as follows: available funds within a qualifying account may be eligible for the interest rate, subject to defined trading volume requirements. In practical terms, this means the 5.4% rate is not offered as a standalone savings product.

The commercial logic is straightforward. By tying the interest benefit to trading activity, Bullarion creates a retention incentive that operates independently of market conditions. In a bull market, active traders stay because they're making money. In a flat or volatile market, active traders on Bullarion also stay because their idle capital is still generating a 5.4% return.

It also positions Bullarion within a broader shift in how fintech platforms are competing. The first generation of brokerage disruption was built on price. The current generation is being built on value.

Eight Tiers, from $300 to $250,000

Bullarion's account structure is built around eight tiers:

Intro ($300 minimum): Success Manager, social trading tools, education videos, welcome bonus, refer-a-friend programme, trading signals, signals newsletter

($300 minimum): Success Manager, social trading tools, education videos, welcome bonus, refer-a-friend programme, trading signals, signals newsletter Basic ($1,000): Adds algorithm tools, full market analysis

($1,000): Adds algorithm tools, full market analysis Plus ($2,500): Opens Trading Academy, Private Channel

($2,500): Opens Trading Academy, Private Channel Extra ($5,000): Introduces Protected Trade credits ($50 each across five qualifying positions)

($5,000): Introduces Protected Trade credits ($50 each across five qualifying positions) Advanced ($10,000): 2x cashback multiplier, trading psychology modules, basic mentoring, company event invitations

($10,000): 2x cashback multiplier, trading psychology modules, basic mentoring, company event invitations Premium ($25,000): 3x cashback multiplier, expanded educational access

($25,000): 3x cashback multiplier, expanded educational access Exclusive ($100,000): 4x multiplier, Platinum Opportunities, Platinum Sessions, advanced mentoring

($100,000): 4x multiplier, Platinum Opportunities, Platinum Sessions, advanced mentoring VIP ($250,000): Spreads from 0.8 pips, 5x cashback multiplier, full platform services

Premium and Pro: When Service Becomes Infrastructure

Beyond the tier framework, Bullarion operates two activity-based service levels:

Premium Services : Target support response speed, deposit/withdrawal efficiency, platform stability during high-activity periods

: Target support response speed, deposit/withdrawal efficiency, platform stability during high-activity periods Pro Services: Reserved for highest-activity accounts; support requests prioritised, account actions moved to front of queue

Unpacking That Retention Number

Bullarion's claim of 95% active client retention is the figure that sits at the centre of every conversation about the company's business model.

A 95% retention rate, if accurate and sustained, inverts the typical brokerage dynamic. It means that for every 100 active clients Bullarion has at the start of a given period, 95 are still active at the end of it.

The drivers of that retention are almost certainly multiple. The interest programme creates a financial reason to stay active between trading sessions. The tiered structure creates a progression incentive that rewards increasing commitment.

The Market Context: Why Now

The global retail trading market has reached a scale that would have been difficult to anticipate even a decade ago.

Within this landscape, competition among retail brokerages has entered a new phase. The price wars of the commission-free era have largely played out. Mobile accessibility is now table stakes.

The 95% retention number is the early data point that suggests the bet is paying off.