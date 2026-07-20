Donald Trump cruised back to the presidency with the help of an informal court of influencers, podcasters, and self-appointed power brokers, but this very network is now threatening to derail House business in Washington.

A new analysis from Salon argues that these alternative media figures are colliding with the basic mechanics of governing and embarrassing the administration by creating a parallel power structure of clout chasers around the presidency.

For context, during his presidential campaigns and midterm election cycles, this wild alternative ecosystem successfully amplified Trump's message and bypassed traditional Republican institutions.

However, the transition to power has revealed a class of media figures who deduced that proximity to power is the only product worth selling. This week alone offered multiple remarkably different examples of this phenomenon, showing how they risk disrupting the party's own legislative agenda.

Read more Report Links GOP Senate Hopeful Mike Collins to White Nationalist Influencer Through Family Report Links GOP Senate Hopeful Mike Collins to White Nationalist Influencer Through Family

How MAGA Influencers Sell Trump Orbit Access

In one instance, alleged pardon brokers have been accused of selling access to Trump's orbit as a premium luxury service.

This dynamic is particularly stark when it comes to the MAGA sphere's treatment of key information, where insider intelligence is something to be teased, reposted, and traded on.

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported that over lunch at a members-only social club in Tampa, Florida, Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna confided in associates that she already knew Trump would pick JD Vance as his 2024 running mate.

According to a person familiar with the conversation, she revealed she had passed the tip on to Rogan O'Handley, the MAGA influencer known to millions as 'DC Draino', so he could place a winning bet on the prediction markets.

She later teased him for not placing a bigger wager. O'Handley had reportedly been quietly campaigning on social media to get Trump to consider Luna herself for the ticket, but when she told him Vance had gotten the nod instead, he cashed in on the correct pick anyway.

Another account described a former investment banker saying he received the same kind of early tip through a conservative Heritage Foundation associate and used it to profit as well. Both Luna and O'Handley deny any wrongdoing regarding these betting claims, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission is reportedly examining the allegations.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt until official findings are released.

In a separate example, a freshman Republican congressman threatened to derail House business over a feud with one of Trump's favourite influencers.

Alex Bruesewitz, an outside political adviser to Trump, has sparked a bitter animosity with Representative Randy Fine, a Florida Republican. Fine has pledged to vote against every piece of legislation until Bruesewitz is fired from his advisory role.

GOP Agenda Held Hostage Over Personal Vendetta

This vendetta traces back to an appearance Bruesewitz made on Tucker Carlson's podcast. While discussing Trump's endorsement of the congressman, Bruesewitz called him 'that creepy fat guy from Florida who endorsed genocide'.

That a sitting member of Congress is willing to shut down his own party's legislative business over a personal and ideological vendetta involving a Fox News alumnus and an outside political adviser is landing at the worst possible moment for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson needs something close to absolute unanimity just to keep the lower chamber functioning, which is hardly an ideal scenario for a governing majority. He has already seen what a handful of defections can do, as weeks earlier, a separate bloc of conservative holdouts, several of whom had signed Fine's own SAVE America letter, tanked a critical defence authorization rule.

Suddenly, Johnson is faced with a member willing to burn down the floor schedule indefinitely because the party's most influential unofficial adviser called him fat on a podcast.

Ultimately, when unregulated clout brokers can provoke lawmakers into obstructing their own party's agenda, the White House is no longer directing the coalition, but is being dragged around by it. It is clear that Donald Trump's unofficial MAGA court is becoming a severe liability.