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A senior Republican lawmaker has sharply criticised Trump Media after the company announced plans to sell expedited access to presidential social media posts, warning that the commercial arrangement effectively allows wealthy institutional traders to buy access to market-moving information.

Senator Bill Cassidy voiced strong opposition following reports detailing a proposed data subscription that offers Wall Street investment firms real-time updates from prominent Truth Social accounts for up to $100,000 (£78,000) per month.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, the Louisiana representative argued that granting institutional investors advance notice of presidential statements creates an improper financial advantage, leaving ordinary working families who are struggling to make ends meet asking why wealthy corporations should receive preferential treatment from a company tied to a sitting president.

The growing controversy stems from a recent official announcement by Trump Media and Technology Group regarding the release of Truth API, a dedicated data system designed to stream high-ranking account feeds directly to institutional subscribers. Industry reports indicate company executives evaluated tiered pricing options, including a reduced rate of $60,000 (£47,000) per month for subscribers willing to sign a three-year contract.

The technology's commercial value lies in enabling automated trading algorithms to capture presidential commentary seconds before it appears on the public Truth Social feed, giving paying clients a distinct trading window.

Trump Media is facing pushback from Republican lawmakers over its plan to sell “real-time” access to President Trump’s Truth Social posts for up to $100,000 per month.



“I think that’s wrong. It’s a form of buying access,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), “Why would you reward… pic.twitter.com/aNDZzhcZp9 — Variety (@Variety) July 23, 2026

Bipartisan Opposition to Trump Media Data Subscription Grows

The proposed subscription service has alarmed several prominent conservative lawmakers who usually support the administration, prompting broader warnings regarding potential conflicts of interest and what Murkowski later described as personal enrichment.

Senator Lisa Murkowski publicly condemned the initiative, maintaining that the American presidency must never be used to enhance personal wealth.

The Alaska senator noted that information capable of moving financial markets requires strict ethical boundaries, emphasising that high-ranking official statements hold significant power over economic stability and private investment portfolios across the nation.

Other Republican figures echoed those concerns, questioning the ethical implications of monetising presidential communications. Senator Susan Collins observed that while complete operational details remain unverified, the fundamental concept does not sound appropriate for a commercial entity tied to a sitting president.

Senator Thom Tillis, who is retiring at the end of the year, similarly cautioned that the public perception alone poses serious problems, stating that the arrangement simply fails to make sense on its face. Whether federal financial regulators will step in to examine the subscription model remains an open question.

"Why Wall Street Firms Are Paying $100,000 a Month [to Trump Media] for a Fast Track to Trump Posts: Traders who already monitor the president’s pronouncements with automated systems can pay for an ultrafast feed. At least five firms have signed up." https://t.co/KOVBySNGgm pic.twitter.com/ByrW6yeXIL — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) July 23, 2026

Trump Media Fights Back as Bipartisan Criticism Intensifies

Democratic leaders have also launched criticisms, arguing that selling early data feeds undermines fundamental fairness within national financial markets.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned that allowing hedge funds to buy preferential access creates an environment where privileged traders profit from official policy signals prior to public release.

In response, Senator Mark Warner petitioned major investment banks and trading firms directly, urging financial institutions to decline the rapid access packages to preserve transparency and maintain overall investor confidence across public markets.

Trump Media spokesperson Shannon Devine defended the Truth API product, rejecting allegations of improper conduct and describing the data service as a direct response to routine market demand.

Devine accused political opponents of demonstrating anti-free market behaviour, alleging that lawmakers are attempting to pressure private companies into boycotting the platform in a deliberate, coordinated effort to inflict financial harm on a publicly traded enterprise.

The controversy over Trump Media's data subscription comes as the Federal Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission face growing calls to clarify whether real-time presidential communications constitute material non-public information. No regulatory review has been announced.