A recently captured NASA SkyCam video has left audiences utterly captivated. The footage shows a triangular object sporting what witnesses describe as striking 'red exhausts', igniting widespread discussion among viewers.

This extraordinary sighting is now setting the internet alight, prompting many to question what the camera captured high above Earth.

Online Chatter Over the Viral' SkyCam' Footage

A clip shared online, labelled 'NASA SkyCam Footage', has generated widespread discussion on social media. Many who have seen the video assert it features a three-sided flying object emitting prominent 'red exhausts'.

These striking images have sparked a fresh discussion of unidentified flying objects. Still, experts in space technology say the reports do not correspond to any known NASA mechanism, suggesting they could be mistaken identity.

The alleged NASA SkyCam footage of a triangular object with 'red exhausts' is linked to several unexplained flying object (UFO) sightings and speculative narratives, rather than a verified or formally acknowledged event or phenomenon from NASA. The video in question is not posted by NASA, but it's making the rounds online.

The Scientist's Evidence: UFO or 'Space Wreckage'?

On X, Dr Horace Drew, a scientist and inventor, posted the recording with the accompanying text, 'A large triangular UFO flew near the ISS earlier today. Everyone can see two big RED exhausts.' He asked, 'NASA SkyCam footage. What are you going to say tomorrow, guys? Planet Venus, Weather balloon, Ice crystals?'

A large triangular UFO flew near the ISS earlier today. Everyone can see two big RED exhausts. NASA SkyCam footage. What are you going to say tomorrow, guys?

"Planet Venus"

"Weather balloon"

"Ice crystals" 😅😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/EynZFLflIk — Red Collie (Dr. Horace Drew) scientist/inventor (@RedCollie1) November 19, 2025

Several people in the comments section requested the actual ISS recording, with one person commenting, 'When making posts like this, please post the source, it should be easy to do as you had the original'. Dr Drew agreed to the request in a second post, sharing two different recordings.

Some people asked for it, so here was the original ISS video today. You can see a large triangular UFO flying right-to-left around time 0:38 seconds (video 1).

Then NASA turns off both video and audio signals at time 1:00. What a "coincidence"!

An enlarged close-up of that… pic.twitter.com/a7gu1OtAgd — Red Collie (Dr. Horace Drew) scientist/inventor (@RedCollie1) November 19, 2025

'You can see a large triangular UFO flying right-to-left around time 0:38 seconds (video 1)', he wrote. Then NASA turns off both video and audio signals at time 1:00. What a "coincidence"!'

'An enlarged close-up of that triangular UFO is shown in video 2. Study the alien tech carefully. Rear thrusters AND side thrusters. NASA will hold their dog-and-pony show tomorrow', he noted.

In his third message on X, Dr Drew suggested that another long International Space Station clip is being shared, which appears to show some 'space wreckage' tracking the 'real triangular UFO' as it crosses the view from right to left.

There is another long ISS video going around, which looks as if some kind of "space wreckage" follows that "real triangular UFO" through the scene from right to left. I do not wish to comment on that long video at present because:

(a) it might be a fake put out by NASA, to try… — Red Collie (Dr. Horace Drew) scientist/inventor (@RedCollie1) November 19, 2025

Nevertheless, he chose not to provide commentary on the previous recording, offering these justifications:

'(a) it might be a fake put out by NASA, to try and discredit the real UFO?

(b) that real UFO may really have blown something up?

(c) I find it hard to believe that NASA would be DUMB enough to restore the feed, after a huge triangular UFO passes by!'

Allegations of 'Sock Puppets' and Phony Stories

Dr Drew expressed concern that a large number of 'sock puppets' are attempting to persuade everyone that what is visible is 'city lights on the ground', rather than the wide-ranging 'space wreckage' that seems to emerge in that location.

He maintains that some directive clearly went out to spread that deceptive explanation on X, posing the question of why, when anyone can tell it is not 'lights on the ground'.

'For me, it is enough to document a real, spectacular UFO, and not get caught up in other information that may be a deliberate fake, or else disastrously real, if we do not know which. Best wishes with love and respect to you all. The time is coming, and our world is about to change forever', he wrote.

Continuing the Cosmic Conversation

Whether the 'red exhausts' are genuine alien propulsion or simply a trick of the camera and light remains hotly debated. While space agencies maintain the footage is a case of misidentification, the clip's viral nature ensures the conversation about unexplained phenomena high above our planet will continue to evolve, keeping viewers watching the skies — and their screens.