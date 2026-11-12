The wife of a US Navy sailor alleges her husband was told his job was 'not to have mental health care' after repeatedly seeking help for suicidal thoughts aboard the USS George H.W. Bush.

She made the allegation during a heated town hall where military families confronted Navy leaders. The meeting highlighted growing concerns over extended deployments, worsening conditions, and the toll of President Donald Trump's Iran war.

Navy Families Raise Mental Health Concerns Over Extended Deployment

At a 9 November meeting attended by roughly 500 family members at Naval Station Norfolk, Navy leaders warned that deployed sailors would not be home for the holidays, according to exclusive audio of the meeting reviewed by MS NOW.

The latest extension marks the second time the strike group's deployment has been prolonged since it departed Norfolk, Virginia, on March 31. Originally scheduled for a six- to seven-month deployment, the mission could keep sailors away for up to a year under the worst-case scenario outlined to families.

The prolonged deployment has also raised serious concerns among families about the toll on sailors' mental health. One woman accused Navy commanders of ignoring her husband's mental health struggles.

'My husband has wanted to try to kill himself four times while on the Bush,' she said, according to audio reviewed by MS NOW. 'Nobody gave him help,' she alleged. 'All of his high-ups told him, "You do not have time, you have a job to do. Your job is not to have mental health care." He doesn't even want to f—ing live anymore!'

According to the outlet, another spouse said her husband had been placed on suicide watch but was turned away when seeking medical assistance. She described raising four children during his absence, including giving birth while he watched over FaceTime. 'I have three out of four kids in therapy now dealing with their dad being gone,' she said.

Navy Acknowledges Mental Health Strain

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao acknowledged broader shortages in mental health services as families raised concerns about support for deployed sailors. 'There's not enough, and it's a systemic problem throughout our country,' he said. He added that the Navy had recruited 100 additional counsellors and 25 chaplains in 2026.

Cao also addressed reports of eight suicide-related incidents involving the USS Abraham Lincoln, although he disputed whether all qualified as suicide attempts. 'There was [sic] no suicides on there,' he said. 'Yes, there was eight attempts, but a lot of them were not attempts, they were mitigated because of the mental health specialists we had on board.'

Food Shortages Add to Families' Concerns

Families also raised concerns about access to fresh food during the prolonged deployment. Navy officials said regional restrictions had complicated deliveries, forcing ships to rely on longer supply routes. According to the outlet, with limited access to fresh produce, sailors are increasingly relying on canned vegetables. One spouse said her husband nearly cried after seeing an apple for the first time in three months.

Cao promised efforts to arrange additional port visits, acknowledging lessons learned from the USS Abraham Lincoln's deployment. 'We will get them home as soon as possible,' he told families.