President Donald Trump is reportedly considering fresh strikes on Iran, potentially soon after Tuesday's midterm elections. He has also been privately asking allies about the performances of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, as he searches for someone to blame for the war's difficulties.

According to a 1 November report by The Atlantic, Trump has grown frustrated with officials who suggested the conflict would end quickly, particularly as he blames the war for hurting Republicans politically.

Hegseth Faces Questions Over War Briefings

According to the outlet, Hegseth has faced criticism from people close to Trump over what they described as overly optimistic assessments of the war. 'Hegseth is good at telling the president what he wants to hear,' one outside adviser told the outlet. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell rejected suggestions that Hegseth was withholding information from Trump, calling them 'dead wrong'.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly maintained that the president has 'full confidence' in both Hegseth and Caine. Neither military leader has held a press conference since May, according to reports.

The scrutiny comes amid another shake-up at the Pentagon. Last week, Hegseth dismissed Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, the Joint Staff's director for strategy, plans, and policy. An unnamed Pentagon official alleged that Sylvia had failed three polygraph examinations during an investigation into suspected leaks of classified information to journalists, according to CBS News.

Other Pentagon sources disputed the allegations that Sylvia had leaked classified information. The matter has been referred to the Justice Department for potential legal action, although no criminal charges against Sylvia have been reported.

Fresh Iran Strikes Are Back on the Table

Despite Trump's reported frustration with his military advisers, the administration is considering options for renewed military action against Iran. According to The Atlantic, Hegseth and Caine briefed Trump and Vice President JD Vance on military options at the White House last week. US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper was also present.

The options reportedly range from strikes lasting several hours to campaigns extending over days or weeks. Other possibilities include maintaining the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz or taking no further military action.

According to the outlet, one proposed extended campaign could target Iranian air defences and dual-use infrastructure, while a separate, days-long operation could focus on the country's nuclear programme. Michael Cohen of the Stimson Center warned that unsuccessful strikes could expose the limits of military action, raising questions about whether Washington would escalate further.

Diplomacy Continues as Midterms Loom

According to reports, last Sunday, Vice President JD Vance sent Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei a letter proposing direct talks, with Iran's nuclear programme included from the outset. Mediators are seeking a meeting later this week, potentially ahead of Trump's decision.

The proposed military options do not appear to address threats from Iranian-backed groups such as the Houthis, who have recently launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. Senator Chris Murphy described the plans as 'insane', warning of further escalation. Trump has not yet ordered renewed strikes, according to advisers and an administration official cited by The Atlantic.

The situation echoes the aftermath of the 2006 midterms, when President George W. Bush announced Donald Rumsfeld's departure as defence secretary following Republican electoral losses. Whether Trump will make changes to his military leadership remains unclear, as he weighs renewed strikes, diplomatic negotiations, and the war's political consequences.