US President Donald Trump has confirmed that American forces carried out limited strikes on Iran on Friday, 6 November, targeting an air-defence system near Qeshm Island. The announcement came amid warnings from geopolitical analysts that Washington could widen its military campaign, despite continuing diplomatic efforts to prevent another escalation.

Speaking in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump described the operation as 'minor', saying US forces had disabled an Iranian anti-aircraft system within minutes. He also said Washington had made 'a lot of progress' in discussions with Tehran, but offered no details about the negotiations or what might happen next.

Earlier on Friday, Trita Parsi, co-founder of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, wrote on X: 'Fatal decision will be made today.' His warning reflected concerns that the administration could choose a more forceful course following the US midterm elections on 3 November.

Analysts Warned of Wider Escalation

Brett Erickson, a Middle East analyst and sanctions specialist, warned that possible options included a strike on Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected fortified nuclear site, or a broader campaign against Iranian civilian and economic infrastructure. These were assessments of potential scenarios, not confirmation that either operation had been ordered.

On Thursday, Trump said the US might have to 'destroy' the rest of Iran, adding that people would 'know soon enough' whether he would act. The remarks intensified concerns about Washington's intentions, although Friday's Qeshm operation does not by itself establish that the administration has decided to resume major combat operations.

Iranian state media reported two missile strikes in the Suza area of Qeshm. Broadcaster IRIB also carried an Iranian army statement claiming air defences had destroyed a US MQ-9 drone over the island. The claim has not been independently verified. US Central Command said the situation was 'relatively calm' and that it was aware of reports, but declined to comment further.

Iran Threatens Retaliation Across the Region

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran would target US assets without geographical restrictions if Washington attacked, according to Iran International. The warning raises the risk of a regional confrontation, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.

Iran has also threatened Gulf infrastructure, including undersea cables, data centres and artificial-intelligence facilities, if its own economic infrastructure were attacked. Former Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei made the warning in October, Reuters and The Guardian reported. Such threats highlight how a renewed conflict could extend beyond military installations and affect critical infrastructure across the region.

Qatar Insists Diplomacy Still Has a Chance

On Saturday, 7 November, Qatar said its mediation between Washington and Tehran was continuing. Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari rejected reports that negotiations had failed, while Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said regional mediators were working to prevent the crisis from spiralling out of control. He also expressed confidence that a settlement remained possible.

Friday's strikes were the first publicly reported by Trump since the 3 November midterm elections, but not the first recent US action near Qeshm. American forces carried out earlier defensive strikes in the area on 2 November, which officials said were intended to counter threats to US assets.

The latest operation therefore adds to an already fragile situation, rather than marking the first military activity around the island. Washington is maintaining military pressure while Qatar pursues diplomacy. The strikes have renewed fears of escalation, but the available evidence does not yet show that a wider US offensive has begun.