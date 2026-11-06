New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday challenged Vice President JD Vance to end the war with Iran, calling it 'ironic' that the administration blames the conflict it launched for the Republican midterm defeat while refusing to stop it.

'The Reason We Lost Is the War'

Vance set off the row with a long post on X on Wednesday, hours after Democrats seized control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. 'The reason we lost is the war,' he wrote, adding that President Donald Trump had conceded the point the previous night. Trump acknowledged the conflict had hurt his party while insisting the war was justified and he would do it again.

Vance went further than the president. Citing a pollster he called one of the smartest people he knows, the vice president listed four changes he said would win back Republican voters, among them ending the Iran war, tackling the cost of living and inflation, putting America first, and reshaping the US relationship with Israel. For a sitting vice president to fault his own administration's war was rare.

A War They Can End

Mamdani pounced on the opening. The New York mayor, elected last year on an affordability platform, called Vance's reasoning ironic because the administration both started the war and retains the power to stop it. He argued that if Republican leaders truly believe the conflict caused their defeat, they should act on that belief rather than lament it online.

Mamdani said Vance was not 'just some commentator online', drawing a sharp line between a vice president diagnosing the problem and a government willing to fix it. He noted that Vance is second in command, with real authority over the policy he criticises.

Household Costs at the Centre

The quarrel matters to readers because both men tie the war directly to grocery, energy, and fuel bills. The national average for a gallon of petrol (gasoline) stood at $4.10 (£3.13) on 5 November, up more than a dollar (£0.75) since fighting began on 28 February, according to the American Automobile Association. Iran's early blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a channel that normally carries roughly a fifth of the world's oil, helped drive the spike.

The direct bill is steep as well. The war cost US taxpayers an estimated $47.1 billion (£35.9 billion) by 16 October, with 21 service members dead, including 18 in combat-related incidents, according to Pentagon figures. Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi estimates the conflict has cost the average household almost $2,000 (£1,527) once higher prices, interest rates, and military costs are included. Mamdani has long said the money would do more at home.

Tehran Joins the Mockery

Iran seized on the Republican turmoil. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf taunted Vance on X, describing his response as 'Losing gambler energy, can't walk away from the table.' Ghalibaf cast the midterm result as proof that Americans had rejected the war, a message Tehran was happy to amplify.

The through line is the one Mamdani keeps pressing. A war launched by the administration has reached ordinary Americans through their wallets, and the officials who ordered it now acknowledge its political cost, yet hostilities continue.