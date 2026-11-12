Donald Trump has drawn criticism after a clip of his Veterans Day speech describing military personnel as a 'mighty wall of flesh and blood' resurfaced online. The footage circulated on 11 November 2026, prompting claims that the president had made the remark during this year's ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

However, the speech was delivered on 11 November 2025. The clip was shared as though it showed this year's address, despite being recorded twelve months earlier.

The wording prompted debate, while the video's circulation raised questions about old footage being presented as current.

The Remark Came From Trump's 2025 Veterans Day Speech

Trump made the comment during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, where he joined Vice-President JD Vance and other officials to honour the nation's veterans.

He said: 'On Veterans Day we honour those who have worn the uniform, who have borne the battle, who have stood to watch and whose ranks have formed the mighty wall of flesh and blood, bravery and devotion that has defended our freedom for 250 years.'

He went on to thank veterans for their service and say they carried the country's fate on their shoulders.

The ceremony included a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is guarded around the clock and represents service members whose remains could not be identified. The observance includes a wreath-laying, giving the president's remarks a setting dedicated to remembrance and military sacrifice. The ceremony is separate from Veterans Day events held across the country.

Old Footage Resurfaces on Veterans Day 2026

The clip circulated again on November 11, 2026, with social media posts presenting it as a remark from Trump's latest Veterans Day appearance. Some shortened it to 'wall of flesh'.

There are clues in the footage that it is from 2025. Trump wears a heavy overcoat and burgundy scarf, while broadcast graphics refer to a government shutdown that was underway that year.

White House video from the 2026 Arlington ceremony shows Trump in a navy suit. The official transcript places the wording in his 2025 remarks.

Trump did deliver a separate address at Arlington on November 11, 2026. The widely shared passage was not part of that speech.

Critics Question Trump's Choice of Words

The resurfaced remark drew criticism from people who considered 'wall of flesh and blood' an impersonal way to describe military personnel who risked or gave their lives.

Others argued that the wording sounded stark at a ceremony honouring the dead. Some observers, however, pointed out that Trump paired the phrase with praise for veterans' bravery, devotion and sacrifice.

The full sentence shows Trump using a metaphor for generations of service members as a collective defence of the country.

What Happened at This Year's Veterans Day Event?

At the 2026 ceremony, Trump again spoke at Arlington National Cemetery, honouring veterans and their sacrifices. His remarks included references to military operations and his administration's record on veterans' services.

The controversy centred on the previous year's speech. The clip's renewed circulation illustrates how genuine footage can be stripped of its original date and presented as a current event.

The 'wall of flesh and blood' remark is real, but it was made in 2025, not during the 2026 Veterans Day ceremony.